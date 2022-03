Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and McDonald’s may now have suspended their operations in Russia, but dozens of major companies still remain in the country despite its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.Yale University professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute have been publishing a list of major companies who have stopped doing business in Russia, and the businesses that have so far remained.Mr Sonnenfeld says that more than 300 companies have now left Russia, but around 40 are still operating in the country.These include Bridgestone Tire, Caterpillar, Citi, Herbalife, Hilton, Honeywell, Hyatt, Intercontinental Hotels, Kimberly-Clark, Marriott,...

BUSINESS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO