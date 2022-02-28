ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuban Migrants In Federal Custody After Making Landfall In Key West

By CBSMiami.com Team
 5 days ago
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen Cuban migrants were picked up after they made landfall in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin tweeted out that border patrol agents and their local law enforcement partners were made aware Sunday evening of a smuggling event in the Lower Keys.

He said 13 migrants, who arrived in a homemade boat, were taken into federal custody after they made landfall in Key West.

