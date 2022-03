Leighton Meester has said being a working mother is the “ultimate guilt”.The former Gossip Girl actor, 35, who shares two children with actor husband Adam Brody, 42, added that being away from her children while she works “doesn’t seem to get better”.Meester is the star of the new Netflix film The Weekend Away, which dropped on the streaming platform last week.Speaking to ET, Meester said: “I’ve been thinking maybe it would [get easier], but it doesn’t. And now I’ve really doubled up on this kid thing. So it’s kind of, it’s a double whammy of like, ‘Well, there’s a baby...

CELEBRITIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO