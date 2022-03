The Tokina atx-i 11-20mm f/2.8 CF is a versatile and robust ultra-wide APS-C lens with superior optical performance suitable for a wide range of subjects. Ultra-wide zoom lenses for APS-C crop sensor bodies are common, but to find one that shoots a fast and constant aperture is a little rarer. Upon its launch Tokina reported that the Tokina atx-i 11-20mm f/2.8 CF was the first of its kind to combine such a wide zoom range and maintain a constant f/2.8 aperture. Although competitors have since caught up, this Tokina is still one of, if not the best ultra-wide fast zoom for APS-C cameras on the market. Here we’re reviewing the DX F-mount version for Nikon cameras, but it’s also available in Canon EF mount.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO