ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Author Correction: iTRAQ-based quantitative proteome analysis insights into cold stress of Winter Rapeseed (Brassica rapaÂ L.) grown in the field

By Zaoxia Niu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02707-z, published online 06 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. Furthermore, the Acknowledgements section was a duplicate of the Funding section. The duplicate has been removed in the original Article. The Funding section. "Funding was funded...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cost-effective filtering of unreliable proximity detection results based on BLE RSSI and IMU readings using smartphones

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06201-y, published online 14 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Meetlify, Aleksandra Lubomirskiego 27/1, Katowice, 31-509, Poland'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Meetlify, Aleksandra Lubomirskiego 27/1, KrakÃ³w, 31-509, Poland. The...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Unraveling the role of tomato Bcl-2-associated athanogene (BAG) proteins during abiotic stress response and fruit ripening

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01185-7, published online 05 November 2021. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This study was funded by core research grant from National Institute of Plant Genome Research. MI acknowledges CSIR, India for Senior Research Associateship (CSIR Pool Number: 8862-A).". "This...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brassica Rapa#Proteome#Rapeseed#Scientific Reports#Winter Rapeseed Lrb#Mof#Mara#Wangtian Wang
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Evolution of microscopic heterogeneity and dynamics in choline chloride-based deep eutectic solvents

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27842-z, published online 11 January 2022. The original version of this Article, and the original version of theÂ Supplementary Information associated with this Article, omitted from the author list the 19th author Clemens Burda, who is from the Department of Chemistry, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, 44106, USA. The text 'C.K. and C.B. provided the femtosecond transient-absorption spectroscopy experiments and analysis' was already present in the Author Contributions. The author list has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article, and the HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of theÂ Supplementary Information.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Nature.com

Author Correction: Non contrast enhanced volumetric histology of blood clots through high resolution propagation-based X-ray microtomography

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06623-8, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Daniela Dumitriu LaGrange, which was incorrectly given as Daniela Dimitriu LaGrange. This error has now been corrected in the original Article and its accompanying Supplementary...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Proteome analysis of the Gram-positive fish pathogen Renibacterium salmoninarum reveals putative role of membrane vesicles in virulence

Bacterial kidney disease (BKD) is a chronic bacterial disease affecting both wild and farmed salmonids. The causative agent for BKD is the Gram-positive fish pathogen RenibacteriumÂ salmoninarum. As treatment and prevention of BKD have proven to be difficult, it is important to know and identify the key bacterial proteins that interact with the host. We used subcellular fractionation to report semi-quantitative data for the cytosolic, membrane, extracellular, and membrane vesicle (MV) proteome of R.Â salmoninarum. These data can aid as a backbone for more targeted experiments regarding the development of new drugs for the treatment of BKD. Further analysis was focused on the MV proteome, where both major immunosuppressive proteins P57/Msa and P22 and proteins involved in bacterial adhesion were found in high abundance. Interestingly, the P22 protein was relatively enriched only in the extracellular and MV fraction, implicating that MVs may play a role in host"“pathogen interaction. Compared to the other subcellular fractions, the MVs were also relatively enriched in lipoproteins and all four cell wall hydrolases belonging to the New Lipoprotein C/Protein of 60Â kDa (NlpC/P60) family were detected, suggesting an involvement in the formation of the MVs.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Tests of generalizability can diversify psychology and improve theories

Diversifying psychology is fundamental to good science. Tests of generalizability using diverse samples can inform and constrain theories, leading to scientific progress and cumulative knowledge. Psychological scientists and the samples they use tend to be white and Western1. In the top psychology journals, only 11% of the world's countries are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Time trend and Bayesian mapping of multiple myeloma incidence in Sardinia, Italy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06745-z, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under subheading "Geographic map of MM incidence",. "These are: Arborea (9 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Padria (5 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Benetutti (8 cases,...
WORLD
Nature.com

A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative NMR (qNMR) spectroscopy based investigation of the absolute content, stability and isomerization of 25-hydroxyvitamin D2/D3 and 24(R),25-dihydroxyvitamin D2 in solution phase

Vitamin D is an important parameter, in serum/plasma based diagnostic analysis, for the determination of optimal regulation of calcium and phosphate homeostases in the human body, vital for the monitoring/progression of osteomalacia and rickets. Particularly, the quantification of 25-hydroxyvitamin D2, 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 and 24R,25-dihydroxyvitamin D in blood is an excellent indicator for the vitamin D status of a patient. For this purpose, LC"“MS/MS methods, based on appropriate vitamin D reference standards, are considered to be 'gold standard' for such measurements. We have utilized quantitative NMR spectroscopy to determine the absolute content of these molecules, available as non-certified chemicals, and have determined the stability of these callibrators in borderline polar solvents at room temperature. We have observed significant isomerization of the analytes, which can play a big role in quantification of these analytes by hyphenated LC and GC analytical techniques. Appropriate explanations are given for the observation of new impurities with time in solution phase. The spin system selected for quantitation was determined using relevant 1D and 2D NMR pulse sequences. The advantage of the qNMR approach is that it is based on the quantification of atoms rather than molecular properties (e.g., quantitation by LC/UV, GC, etc.). Since the signals in an NMR spectrum are different nuclear spin-systems dispersed precisely in a magnetic environment, with the intensity being directly proportional to the amount of a particular type of nuclear spin, this technique delivers unparalleled information about the chemical structure and the absolute content.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative multidimensional phenotypes improve genetic analysis of laterality traits

Handedness is the most commonly investigated lateralised phenotype and is usually measured as a binary left/right category. Its links with psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders prompted studies aimed at understanding the underlying genetics, while other measures and side preferences have been less studied. We investigated the heritability of hand, as well as foot, and eye preference by assessing parental effects (n"‰â‰¤"‰5028 family trios) and SNP-based heritability (SNP-h2, n"‰â‰¤"‰5931 children) in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC). An independent twin cohort from Hong Kong (n"‰="‰358) was used to replicate results from structural equation modelling (SEM). Parental left-side preference increased the chance of an individual to be left-sided for the same trait, with stronger maternal than paternal effects for footedness. By regressing out the effects of sex, age, and ancestry, we transformed laterality categories into quantitative measures. The SNP-h2 for quantitative handedness and footedness was 0.21 and 0.23, respectively, which is higher than the SNP-h2 reported in larger genetic studies using binary handedness measures. The heritability of the quantitative measure of handedness increased (0.45) compared to a binary measure for writing hand (0.27) in the Hong Kong twins. Genomic and behavioural SEM identified a shared genetic factor contributing to handedness, footedness, and eyedness, but no independent effects on individual phenotypes. Our analysis demonstrates how quantitative multidimensional laterality phenotypes are better suited to capture the underlying genetics than binary traits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Occurrence of plasmid"‘mediated quinolone resistance genes in Pseudomonas aeruginosa strains isolated from clinical specimens in southwest Iran: a multicentral study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06128-4, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 3 for Aram Asareh Zadegan Dezfuli was incorrectly labelled as a present address. The correct affiliations are listed below. Infectious and Tropical Diseases Research Center, Health Research Institute, Ahvaz Jundishapur University...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy