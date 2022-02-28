ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM, HANNAH FINGERHUT - Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19. Fewer Americans now say they’re concerned they’ll be...

