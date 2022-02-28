ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Portofino Updates Status of Yergo, Catamarca Drilling Permit

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to meetings held in Argentina between the Company's...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Hawkmoon Resources Applies for Permits for the 2022 Wilson Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022-- Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE: HM; OTCQB: HWKRF; FSE: 966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) announces it has applied for a permit (the “ Permit ”) for a diamond drilling and surface exploration program on the Wilson property (“ Wilson ” or the “ Property ”). The Property is located in the Verneuil Township fifteen kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 150 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or. When granted, the Permit will allow Hawkmoon to drill 5,000 metres (the “ Drill Program ”). Hawkmoon anticipates commencing the surface work program late June and the Drill Program in the middle of July. The Drill Program proposes twenty-one holes around the Toussaint Showing (“ Toussaint ”), Midrim Showing (“ Midrim ”) and Toussaint East. It is anticipated the holes will range from 200 to 400 metres in length. If quality drill targets are identified by the first phase surface work program, the Drill Program will be adjusted accordingly. A description of the proposed Drill Program is subdivided into the three target areas.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Canada#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Pffof#Fse#Pota#The Company#Company#National Mining#Yergo Lithium Project#Yergo Project#Neo Lithium C

Comments / 0

Community Policy