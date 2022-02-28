Portofino Updates Status of Yergo, Catamarca Drilling Permit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022-- Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE: HM; OTCQB: HWKRF; FSE: 966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) announces it has applied for a permit (the “ Permit ”) for a diamond drilling and surface exploration program on the Wilson property (“ Wilson ” or the “ Property ”). The Property is located in the Verneuil Township fifteen kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 150 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or. When granted, the Permit will allow Hawkmoon to drill 5,000 metres (the “ Drill Program ”). Hawkmoon anticipates commencing the surface work program late June and the Drill Program in the middle of July. The Drill Program proposes twenty-one holes around the Toussaint Showing (“ Toussaint ”), Midrim Showing (“ Midrim ”) and Toussaint East. It is anticipated the holes will range from 200 to 400 metres in length. If quality drill targets are identified by the first phase surface work program, the Drill Program will be adjusted accordingly. A description of the proposed Drill Program is subdivided into the three target areas.

