Newcastle vs. Leicester - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday (2-1) on Saturday, Newcastle will be back playing another cup game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they host Leicester in a Carabao Clash at St James’ Park. Last weekend sucked. This week won’t do so much. Or...
Jurgen Klopp: There is “No Alternative to Winning Challenges”
The fact that Liverpool have to replay their FA Cup match against Wolves, and at Molineux Stadium, is not the end to the weekend any Red wanted. But beyond the realities of Liverpool in the FA Cup, there’s probably a much more pressing conversation (one that has been pressing for some time now) about what Liverpool need to do to get back to the performances we’re used to.
Watford Fans Verdict: Royals Comfortably Progress
I think most fans had mixed feelings going into this game. Paul Ince (we thought) had made it clear that he wasn't all too that bothered with the cup and was prioritising the league. I think most fans thought that was pretty understandable, but every fan loves a cup run.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 9
Good morning everyone - Today begins a trilogy of hoddles from fitzie’s roller-coaster of a saturday. it also features the first Mingus Monday of 2023!. Your hoddler-in-chief did something on saturday that he rarely does: skips a morning run. You see, every Saturday, regardless of the weather, I throw...
Christian Pulisic expected to miss ‘weeks’, no timescale for Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea notched another defeat and another injury last night. That’s one bad thing away from a very special Chelsea hat-trick. Mason Mount did return from his brief absence, so our total number of walking wounded remains at a nice round ten, but that’s the only nice thing about it. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest to join, after feeling a bit of tightness in his back the day prior and thus missing the trip to Manchester. That doesn’t sound too serious. No idea why his back would hurt; it’s not like he’s been carrying the team.
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
On This Day (9th January 1993): Sunderland share spoils in six goal thriller at Roker!
As fun as our FA Cup run was back in 1992, it also masked ongoing issues at the club. Malcolm Crosby had worked miracles when the side were on cup duty after taking over from Denis Smith just after Christmas 1991, but after a bright honeymoon period, our league form became woeful.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea FC
It’s on to the FA Cup Fourth Round for Manchester City after 4-0 romp against Chelsea FC. It was a match where City were in complete control throughout. Let’s take a look at the storylines moving up and moving down after an easy Sunday at the Etihad. 3...
Can Ellis Simms be Everton’s January saviour?
Now that it has been confirmed that Ellis Simms has returned to Goodison Park six months ahead of schedule, he’s yet to see any extended action outside of a few minutes in the walloping by Brighton. The need for goals to come from somebody in a blue shirt has never been more obvious but few would have thought that, in our time of need, we would actually turn to one of our own exports to solve the problem.
Mohamed Salah Surpasses Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool’s All Time Goalscorers List
Liverpool’s opening foray into the FA Cup this season was certainly less than ideal. The reining champions put together yet another less-than-stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jürgen Klopp rolling out a very strong side. The match ended with the worst possible result — a draw. Now the Reds will have to play a replay at the Molineux in what is an already packed schedule.
Potter reflects on another ‘painful’ defeat as ‘second best’ Chelsea continue ‘suffering’
When play was stopped for VAR to review the suspected handball by Kai Havertz in the penalty area, the cameras panned to Graham Potter in the dugout, also being shown a replay of the incident. As it dawned on him that it was a stonewall penalty, his emotion chip kicked into overdrive with a resigned utterance. “Fuck me,” said the Chelsea head coach, and not in a good way.
Gakpo On His LFC Debut: “Some Good Moments And Some Sloppy Moments”
While last night’s FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton was disappointing for a variety of reasons, Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool debut after signing earlier this month was one of the positives. The Dutch forward started on the left wing and played most of the match. While he didn’t get on the score sheet, he did show some promising link-up play with Andrew Roberston, and helped create Mohamed Salah’s second-half goal.
Football transfer rumours: Tottenham in for Brentford keeper David Raya?
In what might be interpreted as bad news for Chelsea, Enzo Fernández, their main transfer target in this window, scored for Benfica in their Portuguese Cup win over Varzim on Tuesday night. By way of celebration, the Argentinian midfielder engaged in some performative “I’m staying here” nonsense, ostentatiously thumping the badge on his chest, before pointing to himself and then the Portuguese ground beneath his feet. “I can say that I expect Enzo Fernández to stay,” said his manager, Roger Schmidt. “I never doubted Enzo, his attitude and personality. He’s a great person, he’s at Benfica, he loves playing for Benfica.” Expect him to be unveiled at Stamford Bridge within the fortnight.
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s - Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!
He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal. Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey on his injury, Broadhead departs, Onuachu linked, Gio blow
Is Ellis Simms the solution to Everton’s striking woes? Our very own Geoffrey Blunt looks into the possibilities. [RBM]. Everton have made an enquiry for Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, 20, who has also attracted attention from Leicester. [Daily Mail]. Nathan Broadhead is reportedly undergoing a medical at Ipswich ahead...
What might the future hold for Leon Dajaku?
I’m really confused about the situation with Dajaku. We signed him under circumstances that may not have happened had Tony Mowbray been involved at the time. That said, he seems to be in and out of the squad like a fiddler’s elbow, and mainly from the bench. His...
Manchester City Crush Chelsea in the Cup: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have crushed Chelsea in the FA Cup. A slightly rotated team led to some fresh feet and Julian Alvarez along with Riyad Mahrez really showed up as they won 4-0. A great win in the cup as we move and get going with some reaction:. Pep Guardiola Reaction.
Sky Blue News: Chelsea Recap, Mahrez Rhythm, Kalvin Ready, and More...
Manchester City have barely turned the page on Chelsea FC and already they are set to face off in the Carabao Cup away to Southampton. Sky Blue News helps put a bow on the victory against the West London Blues before turning our attention to the Saints. Kyle Walker body...
Hugo Lloris announces retirement from international football
It must be Tottenham Hotspur Retirement Day. Just hours after former Tottenham midfielder Gareth Bale retired from all of football, another current Spurs player is hanging up his international boots. According to L’Equipe, Hugo Lloris has decided to retire from international football, passing the torch (and the captaincy) over to the next generation of Les Bleus.
Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more
Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!. Pep on Kalvin Phillips. “He’s always ready. He needed time...
