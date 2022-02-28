ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple says it is in compliance with Dutch watchdog over dating app payments

By Chris Ciaccia
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said on Monday that it is in compliance with an order from the Authority for Consumers and Markets, which has ordered Apple (AAPL) to provide alternative payment solutions for dating...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple still hasn't made Dutch App Store changes despite $28M in fines

Apple has yet to implement -- or even respond to -- App Store feedback from Dutch regulators despite the country's antitrust watchdog levying a $5.7 million fine for the fifth consecutive week. On Monday, the Authority for Consumers and Markets again fined Apple 5 million euros for refusing to change...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Alternative App Store payment service in holding pattern, waiting for Apple to change

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A company aiming to take a share of Apple'sApp Store payments has signed up 1,500 developers for the service, but the founder believes that Apple is dragging out the process of allowing the payments unnecessarily.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Seekingalpha.com

How To Buy Airbnb Stock

Airbnb stock has seen massive success in recent years and its IPO was one of the most successful in history. You can buy shares by logging into your own individual brokerage account or investment app, or by contacting your broker directly. Depending on your method, you'll want to enter Airbnb's ticker symbol and input the number of shares you'll want to purchase before confirming and finishing the transaction.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Dutch#Aapl#Reuters#Acm
International Business Times

EU's Vestager Says Tech Giants May Prefer Fines To Compliance, Cites Apple

Some U.S. tech giants may prefer to pay a fine rather than comply with antitrust rules, the European Union's antitrust chief said, and cited Apple's fight with the Netherlands' competition authority as an example. The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) imposed a 5-million-euro ($5.7 million) fine on Apple...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

The Netherlands has fined Apple five times over app store payments

Why it matters: Since last year, regulators in different countries have tried to stop Apple from forcing all app payments through the App Store. Over the past month, the Netherlands has taken perhaps the furthest steps in reigning in the tech titan through weekly fines. It remains to be seen if the financial hits even register for Apple.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Netherlands
pymnts.com

EU Official: Apple Choosing Fines Over Compliance

Big Tech companies like Apple are choosing to pay fines in lieu of complying with regulations they don’t agree with, the European Union’s lead antitrust official said Tuesday (Feb. 22). “Some gatekeepers may be tempted to play for time or try to circumvent the rules,” said Margrethe Vestager,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

AMC CEO Adam Aron signals green for accepting Doge and Shiba Inu via BitPay

Commencing next month, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will be able to pay with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) using crypto payments provider BitPay. AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted while ago, "BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our web site by Mar. 19, and live on our mobile apps by Apr. 16, possibly a few days earlier."
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Apple says April 11 is return to office date for corporate staff: report

Apple has set April 11 as the date for corporate staff to return to its offices as the company looks to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported. Citing an internal memo written by Chief Executive Tim Cook, the news outlet reported that employees would initially return to spend one day per week in the office. From there, they will spend two days per week in the office three weeks after their return and then three days by May 23.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Intel, Google add to growing tech business boycott of Russia

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares slipped Friday, as the semiconductor giant confirmed it is stopping shipments of its products to Russia and Belarus in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, Intel (INTC) said it "condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and we have suspended all shipments to...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Citigroup expected to write down $100M on Russian FICC exposure - IFR

Citigroup (C -2.5%) tops the list of global investment banks with the biggest exposure to Russia in emerging market fixed-income and currencies trading at $100M, reports International Financing Review. Goldman Sachs (GS -1.8%) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF -5.6%) each lost ~$50M and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3.0%) lost ~$30M, IFR said,...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Apple Buybacks Show How Tim Cook's Buyback Policy Differs From Warren Buffett's

Tim Cook has demonstrated willingness to buy back Apple shares at a price exceeding business value: Warren Buffett has written of this as a positive thing for Berkshire's Apple holdings. Should buybacks only and always take place below fair value? This is a trickier question than it appears to be...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Illinois Tool Works Entered The Dividend Buy Zone

Illinois Tool Works is in correction territory due to lower economic expectations and the ongoing war in Ukraine, which is expected to slow its European business. One of the stocks people really care about is Illinois Tool Works (ITW). The last time I covered the stock was back in September of 2021, which means everyone who requested the company is right, as it's time to discuss this dividend growth beauty. The only reason I don't own ITW is that I have 50% industrial exposure. Other than that, there really isn't a reason to ignore ITW. The company has a long history of enhancing operating efficiencies, increasing free cash flow, boosting dividends and buybacks, and quickly recovering after corrections. In this case, we're dealing with a correction as market "turmoil" has sent shares lower. It also doesn't help that a lot of companies with international exposure suffer from the ongoing war in Ukraine. Hence, ITW is now adjusting itself to slower economic growth expectations, which is good news for people looking to buy ITW shares.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Microsoft to suspend new sales in Russia amid invasion

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Friday that it would suspend all new sales of its products and services in Russia amid the country's invasion in Ukraine. The company also said it is working "in lockstep" with the U.S., European Union and U.K. governments, as it works to stay in compliance with governmental sanction decisions.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy