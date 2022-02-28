Apple says it is in compliance with Dutch watchdog over dating app payments

Illinois Tool Works is in correction territory due to lower economic expectations and the ongoing war in Ukraine, which is expected to slow its European business. One of the stocks people really care about is Illinois Tool Works (ITW). The last time I covered the stock was back in September of 2021, which means everyone who requested the company is right, as it's time to discuss this dividend growth beauty. The only reason I don't own ITW is that I have 50% industrial exposure. Other than that, there really isn't a reason to ignore ITW. The company has a long history of enhancing operating efficiencies, increasing free cash flow, boosting dividends and buybacks, and quickly recovering after corrections. In this case, we're dealing with a correction as market "turmoil" has sent shares lower. It also doesn't help that a lot of companies with international exposure suffer from the ongoing war in Ukraine. Hence, ITW is now adjusting itself to slower economic growth expectations, which is good news for people looking to buy ITW shares.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO