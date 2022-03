Dragon Ball is unleashing another Goku vs. Goku Civil War in the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. Dragon Ball Heroes has launched its new Ultra God Mission Arc, which will explore the "Super Space-Time Tournament" for the Z Fighters and some of their allies from different universes and alternate realities. As is now tradition with DBH, fans should also look out for some major surprises in the story – such as having Yamcha back in the roster fighting the likes of Cyber Freeza! Just one example of the crazy fan-service fights (and beyond) that Dragon Ball Heroes' new story will deliver!

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO