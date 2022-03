You know that an actor has made a special connection with the audience when, even though he or she wasn’t a series regular, they’re completely associated with the show and you can’t think of it without thinking of them. Remember Paul Lynde as Uncle Arthur on Bewitched? He was beloved for that role, but what most people don’t seem to realize is that he was only in 11 of the 274 episodes produced. And then there’s Hal Smith, who brought Otis Campbell (aka “Otis the Drunk”) to life on The Andy Griffith Show, but he was only in 32 out of 249 episodes of that show. Now that’s star power!

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO