Same Indy, new hat: Producer Frank Marshall reveals fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie has wrapped
By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
5 days ago
With a production dogged by the pandemic, and an injury to its 79-year-old lead, Harrison Ford, franchise producer Frank Marshall revealed over the weekend that the fifth Indiana Jones movie has finished production. In a tweet that...
Producer Frank Marshall has taken to Twitter to confirm that filming has completed on the long-delayed Indiana Jones 5. Harrison Ford will return to don the iconic fedora in what is surely to be his final time as the legendary adventurer. James Mangold (Logan, Ford v. Ferrari) takes over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who remains on board as a producer.
Harrison Ford is reported to have paid for a fancy wrap party for 'Indiana Jones 5'. The Hollywood legend, who isn't believed to have been in attendance himself, invited the crew down to the Bike Shed eatery in Shoreditch, East London, at the weekend, for “a very unofficial goodbye to Indy V.”
One of the largest media franchises in history, Indiana Jones has spawned four movies, three series of books, one television show, 22 video games, countless comic books, and an endless variety of toys and merchandise. And in 2023, another movie will be added to the ever-growing list – yet-to-be-named Indiana Jones 5.
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Julia Fox is revealing more details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she's received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. "It's not real," said Fox. "It's only happening...
“Wheel of Fortune” contestant Christopher Coleman says he achieved a life-long dream appearing on the show. However, he’s faced some criticism online after his episode hit the air Tuesday night. Coleman appeared alongside fellow contestants Thomas Lipscomb and Laura Machado. The puzzle “Another feather in your cap” went...
Castmates come and go but sometimes a few special ones become friends for a lifetime. Tuesday, March 1, marked the 59th birthday of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) and though his wife took over his Instagram to express her love, one of his former castmates had a special message for him as well.
Chris Sparling has produced many film projects in the past. His latest – “The Desperate Hour” – will hit theatres on Friday, February 25. Will Gilbert caught up with Sparling ahead of the film’s release. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed...
One of the producers behind the long-awaited movie adaptation of Gears of War has provided a new update on the project's status. For the better part of the past 15 years, a film version of Gears of War has been in development in some capacity. Although work on the movie has never gotten far enough along to actually attach a big-name actor to the project, it sounds like we could hear more about the film's current status before too long.
Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
There’s a battle coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter several decades before his birth. While the rest of humanity heads inexorably toward World War II, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is about to unleash a magic civil war. And in this conflict, there are only two real options: Siding with the malevolent Gellert Grindelwald or with his former lover, Albus Dumbledore.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cyrano is a movie that when you look at it, is as tailor-made for a Valentine’s Day release as any movie could be. It’s a period musical drama based on the epic love story of Cyrano de Bergerac, the man who loves Roxanne but helps another man win her heart.
Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
50 Cent says he’s ready to write Mo’Nique into one of his scripts as he called out cancel culture and the industry blackballing her more than ten years ago. Mo’Nique won an Oscar award for her performance in the movie Precious but her failure to thank and acknowledge the director, Lee Daniels, led to an industrywide boycott, she claims.
George R.R. Martin says filming on the first season of HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon, has wrapped. The highly anticipated show is based on Martin's book, Fire & Blood. "Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the...
Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
AUSTIN, Texas — CBS Austin is honoring Black History Month highlighting local Austinites making a difference in the community. A local indie filmmaker is making his mark on the film industry in Central Texas while encouraging other Black creators to follow their dreams. “I believed in the vision, I...
Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) Awards is naming the winners in the live-action feature categories during ADG’s 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards, being presented in person on Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.
Awards for live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film.More from The Hollywood Reporter'West Side Story' Tops Society of Camera Operators Awards'King Richard,' 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' Top American Cinema Editors Eddie AwardsAcademy Conducting 13 SciTech Investigations for Awards Consideration
Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story are nominated for this year’s Oscar...
