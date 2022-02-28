ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Caoimhin Kelleher secures a place in Liverpool folklore after becoming the first goalkeeper to win three penalty shootouts after his Carabao Cup final heroics... despite making just 17 appearances in all competitions!

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher wrote himself into the Liverpool history books with the Reds' winning penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side emerged victorious Wembley after beating rivals Chelsea in a 22-penalty shootout.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga came off the bench in the closing stages of extra time specifically for the shootout but rocketed his spotkick miles over the crossbar to see Liverpool clinch victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XN81_0eRI678v00
Caoimhin Kelleher made history in the Carabao Cup final as he became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to win three penalty shootouts

However, it was his Reds counterpart who made history as Kelleher has now won more shootouts between the posts than any other Liverpool player.

The goalkeeper has won three penalty shootouts in a Liverpool shirt - a feat which no other goalkeeper in Anfield's history has achieved.

One shootout victory came earlier in the competition as Liverpool booked their place in the semi-finals with a win over Leicester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267sLK_0eRI678v00
Kepa Arrizabalaga rocketed his spotkick miles over the crossbar to see Liverpool clinch victory

The Irishman clinched the Carabao Cup win for the Merseyside outfit when he scored the 11th and decisive penalty under enormous pressure as the gripping clash went to sudden death.

Reds manager Klopp told the heroic shotstopper that his name will now be added to the special wall at the training ground, alongside the club's legendary goalkeepers.

But Kelleher did not even know how crucial his role had been as after the final he claimed he did not realise he had scored the winning spotkick.

'It's a mad one. I thought I would have saved one,' he said. 'I got close to a few but when it came down to me I didn't realise I had scored the winning penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVLUw_0eRI678v00
The 23-year-old scored Liverpool's 11th and decisive spotkick in the victory at Wembley

'I forgot I scored the winning one. All the penalties from the lads were class so I was just happy to score.

'I got my hand on a few but all the penalties were very high quality but thankfully we were able to win.

'The manager said 'Well done for scoring the winning penalty'. Obviously there's a wall at Liverpool with all the goalies that have won cups and he said 'now is your chance to get on that'.'

Kelleher has made just 17 appearances for Liverpool's first team but Klopp stuck by the 23-year-old over his more-experienced No 1 Alisson Becker - and was rewarded for his faith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xxr0i_0eRI678v00
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp  praised him for his 'top class' development into the 'best No 2'

Kelleher played as a striker into his teens but Klopp praised him for his 'top class' development into the 'best No 2'.

'It's been a quite journey from the boy I first saw to the man he is now. I first saw the tremendous potential. The development is top class.

'Alisson Becker is the best in the world for me, but Caoimhin Kelleher is the best No 2 for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnkNO_0eRI678v00
Klopp decided to stick with Kelleher in goal over the more-experienced Alisson Becker (pictured)

'The game he played tonight was absolutely incredible. He made two incredible saves - maybe more. He proved the decision to line him up was absolutely right. Top class.

'They call this the people's cup and it was nice to celebrate with the people but this was a whole squad journey.

'The match was like two lions going for each other. At the start of the game Chelsea were clearly better but then we were dominant.

'It's good. We were here and lost the final in a penalty shoot out six or seven years ago. But no one talks about it. That's the life of a professional sportsperson.

'We are more experienced. For 120 minutes you cannot hold Chelsea back and they had their chances and I'm really happy.

'Happy for us because it's the first time for this group but the ninth for the club. The fans were happy with the thing tonight.

'We really loved it and it was nice to have the opportunity to celebrate with people.'

Comments / 0

