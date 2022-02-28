Rush to the pumps as petrol hits ALL-TIME high at 176p per litre and diesel soars to record 178p: Average car now costs £83 to fill up as Ukraine crisis squeezes fuel supplies

Petrol prices have skyrocketed to their all-time highest level as Russia's brutal war in Ukraine continues to hit Britons in the pocket.

Costs were clocked at a record 175.9p a litre at one forecourt - believed to be in Hull - while the average price of a litre soared to 151p for the first time.

The huge jump means it now costs on average £83.19 to fill up the typical 55-litre petrol tank - when it was just £67.86 a year ago.

Meanwhile the average cost of a litre of diesel is also at a record high, reaching 154.69p on Saturday and 154.72p on Sunday.

Motorists told MailOnline they were furious at the spiralling prices, which come as they desperately try to get back on their feet after the pandemic.

Queues snaked at forecourts across the country this morning and pictures showed some stations turning customers away as they ran out of fuel.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is continuing to cause price spikes across the world, with a barrel of crude oil rising above $100 last week before dipping - while retailers still have to fork out eye-watering sums.

But the recent barrage of storms that have battered Britain - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin - were also pointed to as it was too dangerous for ships carrying the fuel to dock.

Petrol prices have skyrocketed to their all-time highest level as Russia's brutal war in Ukraine continues to hit Britons in the pocket. Pictured: Tesco in Ely, Cambridgeshire, today

The cost of petrol was clocked at a record 175.9p a litre at a forecourt - believed to be in Hull - while the average price of a litre soared to 151p for the first time. Pictured: Ely today

The huge jump means it now costs on average £83.19 to fill up the typical 55-litre petrol tank - when it was just £67.86 a year ago. Pictured: A petrol station in Sale today

Meanwhile the average cost of a litre of diesel is also at a record high, reaching 154.69p on Saturday and 154.72p on Sunday. Pictured: Ashford in Kent today

Britons feel the pinch as petrol prices skyrocket... but what is driving up prices?

Petrol prices rocketed to an all time high on Monday as Britons try to recover from the financial battering caused by the pandemic. Pumps hit 176p per litre at some forecourts while the average cost was 155p.

It has left panic buyers racing to stations to fill up amid fears prices will only increase in the coming weeks. Here, MailOnline, answers your questions on the spiralling fuel crisis:

Why has the price of petrol gone up?

Prices on forecourts for petrol and diesel have spiralled across the country and world in recent weeks due to a number of factors. Daily spikes have mainly been caused by high oil costs sparked by Russia invading Ukraine on Thursday.

The war caused huge geopolitical uncertainty, with much of the world's oil coming from Russia. Crude oil barrels last week soared to over $100 per barrel for the first time since Russia's last foreign excursion into Crimea in 2014.

Why are there some shortages at the pumps?

Some stations are closing for the day amid a lack of fuel to sell to customers.

The recent storms that swept across Britain meant some deliveries could not be made because ships carrying oil were unable to dock.

What is the government doing to help?

The government has pumped £12billion in support into the industry, including a freeze on fuel duty for the twelfth year in a row.

The Department for Transport said they were also keeping in regular contact with businesses to ensure supply keeps up with demand.

Will UK oil refineries be hit?

The UK is a significant producer of both crude oil and petroleum products. In the case of diesel, UK demand is met by a combination of domestic production and imports from a diverse range of reliable suppliers beyond Russia including the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and the US.

Like other countries, the UK holds oil stocks in the unlikely event of a major oil supply disruption.

The level of oil stocks prescribed by the International Energy Agency (IEA) is accepted and adopted around the world as being sufficient to ensure resilience in the event of a major global supply disruption. UK oil reserves are significantly above the 90 days required by the IEA.

Today's record prices were recorded at a BP garage in Hull and another in Tyne and Wear - with them showing 175.9 for petrol and 177.9p for diesel.

Shoppers were forking out 151.25p on average yesterday when it was just 150.65p on the forecourts on Saturday.

Furious customers shared pictures of their local garages after the staggering price rises that come as Britons try to get back on their feet after the pandemic.

Jo Park from Ledbury, Herefordshire, said she paid 152p per a litre at her local Esso garage. She said it was 'consistently higher than national average'.

She added: 'I feel really cross about paying that much. It is cheaper to buy petrol in the bigger towns and cities.

'We have no choice but to buy fuel at these inflated prices as other garages are just too far away.

'Ledbury is just a small market town in Herefordshire - there is no justification for it.'

Marc McSweeny from Farnborough said: 'I'm very annoyed as the new ethanol mixed e10 fuel burns far more quickly in our cars as well as damaging the engines with prolonged use.

'The only way around the car damage is by using even more expensive premium unleaded fuel, which hasnt been mixed with ethanol, which is even more expensive.

'This is even more frustrating considering the prices haven't come down substantially from the fuel shortage in 2021 which was just fear mongering to use excess fuel stock piles not used during lockdowns, and was actually due to a HGV driver shortage.

'There is no shortage of oil or petrol it's all price hikes in fear of the potential of less oil before it's happened which is just going to hike big oil profits further whislt the masses suffer.

'Even more frustrating is the cost of energy when we export the majority of natural gas made/mined/found in the UK, instead of using it ourselves to become more self sustainable, and bring down the cost of living.'

Motorists were spotted in snaking lines on forecourts across the country this morning as they waited for fuel, including Ely in Cambridgeshire and Sale in Greater Manchester.

Meanwhile some pumps closed for the day and put up signs saying they were out of petrol and diesel. A Shell in Devon hung a handmade 'no diesel' sign up while a BP garage reportedly rationed fuel to £30 per person.

Joe Michalczuk was left waiting outside his Sainsbury's in Winchester last week, telling the Mirror: 'They had staff directing traffic.

'And the queue had built from 4pm to 7pm where it snaked around the majority of the car park. It was identical to the petrol panic. But rather smugly today, I have an electric car.'

A Londoner said on Twitter: 'Long queues at every petrol station this lunchtime on the outskirts of London. Reminds me of the recent petrol crisis.

'I'm guessing many believe the war in Ukraine will increase the cost of petrol significantly, so they are filling up their cars now?'

Motorists told MailOnline they were furious at the spiralling costs, which come as Britain desperately tries to get back to its feet after the pandemic. Pictured: Ely today

Queues snaked at forecourts across the country this morning and pictures showed some stations turning customers away as they ran out of fuel. Pictured: Ashford in Kent today

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is continuing to cause price spikes across the world, with a barrel of crude oil rising above $100 last week before dipping - while retailers still have to fork out eye-watering sums. Pictured: Tyne and Wear today

Fuel prices displayed at an Esso petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, as average UK petrol prices have exceeded £1.51 for the first time

BP bows to pressure and ditches stake in Russian energy firm

BP last night bowed to public pressure and agreed to ditch its controversial stake in Russian energy firm Rosneft.

As well as exiting its 19.75 per cent holding, BP confirmed chief executive Bernard Looney will resign from Rosneft's board with immediate effect. Former BP boss Bob Dudley will follow suit. The move, which could cost BP up to £18.75billion, has sparked fears among analysts that its share price could be damaged.

Danni Hewson of stockbrokers AJ Bell said investors will be nervous about BP's ability to make a profit going forward. She said: 'Many investors have felt uncomfortable about the relationship for a long time and I think you will see some investors nervously selling off.'

There have been growing calls for BP to withdraw from Russia since Vladimir Putin pursued his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The FTSE 100 company previ-ously said that it was 'closely watching' developments. On Friday Mr Looney was summoned to a crisis meeting with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. An official said the meeting left Mr Looney 'with no doubt' about the strength of concern in government about BP's business interests in Russia.

Days later, BP confirmed the offloading of its Rosneft stake. It is not yet clear who will be buying the shares. Mr Looney, who sat on Rosneft's board alongside close Putin ally Igor Sechin, said events in Ukraine caused BP to 'fundamentally rethink' its Rosneft position.

Luke Bosdet, the AA's fuel price spokesman, said: 'Petrol at 150p a litre reaches a milestone that millions of motorists, faced with a cost of living crisis, have dreaded.

'It comes as households are getting notices of domestic energy price rises in April. To think that, less than two years ago, fuel at £1 a litre beckoned - although only a handful of forecourts went that far as most hung on to large chunks of potential savings from oil crashing below $22 a barrel.

'If there is a silver lining, the predictions of 160p or even 170p-a-litre fuel now look exaggerated as the oil price fell back after one day's surge last week.

'However, it is the cumulative impact of record pump prices, other inflation and tax rises, along with a raft of extra charges implemented or threatened by councils for motoring in city and town centres, that threatens those least able to bear the financial burden.

'For hundreds of thousands of them, the car is essential for going about their daily lives.' Figures from data firm Experian Catalist and the AA showed the huge average price leap on Saturday and Sunday.

Gordon Balmer, director of trade body the Petrol Retailers Association, insisted that 'there is no shortage of fuel at UK refineries, and we do not expect any significant disruptions to supply'.

He said: 'In recent years, Russian crude oil and liquid natural gas has accounted for just 10% of imports to the UK.

'Norway and the United States combined supply the UK with nearly 25 million tonnes of crude oil and liquid natural gas (per year) while Russia has been supplying the UK with under four million tonnes.'

Many forecourts ran empty in September last year due to panic buying of fuel linked to a shortage of lorry drivers.

Mr Balmer added: 'We expect the rise in global oil prices to feed through into UK petrol pumps in the coming weeks, just as it will across the globe. Our members will continue to work to keep prices as low as they can.'

The pump price averaged 151.25p a litre yesterday, compared to 123.38p this time last year. They started 2022 at 145.60p and 149.06p a litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams added: 'The average price of both fuels has shot up by more than 1.5p since Thursday.

'Despite the wholesale market calming slightly at the end of last week as oil fell back under 100 US dollars per barrel, prices at the pump will continue to go up as retailers buy in new stock at much higher prices.

'This week will be an important one in terms of the oil price as it's likely to reveal the speed of the inevitable upward trend or the extent of the volatility in the market.'

Experts have warned that average household energy bills could hit £3,000 this year and petrol could reach £1.70 a litre and are already at close to that mark at a Shell fuel station near Folkestone in Kent (pictured last week)

Experts believe the rising cost of fuel will easily add £20 to filling up in 2022. Pictured: Portland in England last week

A man fills his car with fuel in London yesterday. The average price of a litre of petrol hit 150p yesterday

War to hike UK cost of eating as wheat prices rise

British families face being hit with even higher food bills as the war in Ukraine sends wheat prices soaring.

The cost of the grain yesterday peaked at a 14-year high of £7.16 per bushel due to threats of supply disruptions.

Ukraine and Russia account for a third of the world's wheat exports, meaning prices are heavily dependent on supply from the two countries.

Wheat is a staple in foods such as pasta and bread, so increases will be felt by consumers. Food price hikes will be a further headache for families already grappling with the cost of living crisis. Soaring energy bills are set to increase again by an average of £693 in April, coupled with higher petrol prices. National insurance contributions will also rise.

Farming group Fram Farmers said wheat prices have been rising as Russia amassed troops on the Ukrainian border – with a spike of 16 per cent in Europe when the assault launched.

Prices at the forecourts vary across the country but have remained high over past few months.

They have been blamed in part for the high cost of living in the UK, which has seen inflation rocket to a 30-year high. Brent crude oil rose to more than $105 per barrel last week before sinking to just under $100 on Friday.

But it boosted up to $105 again as the Ukraine/Russia war continued to rage and disrupt the market. The spike in prices is caused by concerns over oil-producing countries ability to keep selling the product.

The market has been a rollercoaster over the pandemic, having been low at around $20 per barrel in 2020 because few people were driving.

It comes as BP last night bowed to public pressure and agreed to ditch its controversial stake in Russian energy firm Rosneft.

As well as exiting its 19.75 per cent holding, BP confirmed chief executive Bernard Looney will resign from Rosneft's board with immediate effect. Former BP boss Bob Dudley will follow suit.

The move, which could cost BP up to £18.75billion, has sparked fears among analysts that its share price could be damaged.

Danni Hewson of stockbrokers AJ Bell said investors will be nervous about BP's ability to make a profit going forward.

She said: 'Many investors have felt uncomfortable about the relationship for a long time and I think you will see some investors nervously selling off.'

There have been growing calls for BP to withdraw from Russia since Vladimir Putin pursued his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The FTSE 100 company previ-ously said that it was 'closely watching' developments.

On Friday Mr Looney was summoned to a crisis meeting with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. An official said the meeting left Mr Looney 'with no doubt' about the strength of concern in government about BP's business interests in Russia.

Days later, BP confirmed the offloading of its Rosneft stake. It is not yet clear who will be buying the shares.

Mr Looney, who sat on Rosneft's board alongside close Putin ally Igor Sechin, said events in Ukraine caused BP to 'fundamentally rethink' its Rosneft position.

BP has held its stake in the company since 2013 and it has been its largest foreign investor. Previously, Mr Looney said BP sought to 'avoid the politics' when quizzed on tensions in Eastern Europe.

Britain is preparing to release a portion of its strategic oil reserves as part of Western efforts to 'stabilise' fuel prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Government sources last night confirmed the UK is in talks with allies about a coordinated push to ease market concerns that have sent oil and gas prices soaring in recent days.

How will Russia invading Ukraine hit your cost of living? Tips to stop Putin wreaking havoc on your energy and petrol bills

by Toby Walne for the Mail On Sunday

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Mail on Sunday looks at the impact this conflict will have on your personal finances – and considers the budgeting steps you can take to mitigate it.

How will the invasion hit your cost of living?

The biggest change most households will notice is on their energy bills. With a cap on charges being lifted in April, we already expected average bills to rise 54 per cent to almost £2,000 a year.

Experts now predict that prices could rise again by a third – perhaps adding up to £700 to an average annual bill.

This will drip feed into gas and electric bills over the coming weeks and months. By October, we could be paying twice as much for our energy as we do now.

Impact: Petrol could rise to £1.70 a litre as the cost of crude oil soars.

Why are Britain's energy bills so badly affected?

The UK imports less than 5 per cent of its natural gas from Russia, so can survive without it thanks to gas reserves and other markets.

But our European allies are far more reliant – and unfortunately, the price for gas is affected by the global wholesale market.

Russia accounts for 65 per cent of Germany's natural gas imports and for the European Union the figure is 40 per cent.

Wholesale gas prices rose immediately by 13 per cent in Europe – and 9 per cent in the UK when the invasion started last week. Germany halted approval for a Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

What can we do to combat the energy bill hike?

Little in terms of combating soaring tariffs, lots in terms of making our homes more energy efficient. Better home insulation and less energy waste is a good starting point – these can cut bills by 15 per cent.

Begin by checking out your loft. Laying 10cm-thick insulation rolls over the entire attic floor will cost on average £250, but will pay for itself within a year thanks to the amount of heat no longer lost through the roof. Visit website Energy Saving Trust for advice on this and other ideas.

A £200 'discount' on energy bills will be paid automatically in instalments from October this year – plus a £150 council tax rebate for those in bands A to D.

What about prices at the petrol pumps?

The cost of unleaded petrol broke through £1.50 a litre last week. Unfortunately, it may not stop there and we could be heading towards £1.70 a litre.

Simon Williams, of motoring organisation RAC, says: 'The question now is at what price petrol will settle at and when? It will cause particular financial hardship for those relying on cars for work.'

Many will now pay more than £90 to fill up their petrol tank – £10 more than they might have paid to fill up at the start of this month.

Why is the impact on fuel prices so large?

Russia is one of the world's largest producers of crude oil – much of which gets refined into petrol and diesel.

While the majority of our oil comes from North Sea fields controlled by Britain and Norway, the cost – just like with gas – is dictated by the global market price.

The cost of a 159-litre barrel of crude oil soared past $105 following the invasion last week.

Last December, the price was close to $70 a barrel. Analysts now fear oil could rise to as high as $140 a barrel as supplies are disrupted due to the Russian conflict. Retailers will be quick to pass on any wholesale price hikes to motorists.

How can I lower my car fuel costs?

Motorists will have to plan their trips more carefully – and when they need to fill up, make sure they are not overpaying.

The difference between paying through the nose at a motorway service station or getting cheap fuel at a supermarket is as much as 20p a litre – the same as the extra amount we may have to pay at the petrol pumps as a result of the Russian invasion.

Free app PetrolPrices shows the price of petrol at local filling stations. Also, think about how you drive. Less aggressive driving will knock 25 per cent off your fuel bill.

Consider sharing car journeys with neighbours. Websites such as Liftshare can help commuters find people living nearby who are happy to share car journeys to and from work. Longer term, contemplate an electric vehicle.

Are there any other nasty surprises in store?

The price of groceries at the supermarket is expected to keep creeping up. Inflation is already 5.5 per cent but is likely to rise further in the coming months.

Maike Currie, investment director at fund manager Fidelity International, says: 'There are fears inflation of 7 per cent is on the horizon and could stay with us for a while. This will hit the poorest hardest.'

If we get 7 per cent inflation, a £40 weekly shop will become £43 for the same basket of goods. Ukraine is 'the breadbasket of Europe' – exporting 40 per cent of its grain.

Although this does not get sent to Britain, global supply restrictions to other markets could have an impact. The cost of imported pasta – which is made from wheat – could also go up.

Transport costs make up as much as 5 per cent of the cost of food – and will be hit by rising fuel prices. Plastics are made from crude oil and are used in everything – packaging, clothes and electric appliances – that will also rise in price.

Could it be less safe shopping online?

Security experts fear cyberattacks from Russia are on the horizon. GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre is urging British firms to 'bolster their online defences'.

Problems that could occur include online banking being suspended and shopping websites going down.

There is also a fear that hackers could even try to infiltrate vulnerable computer systems and steal personal information.

There is no need to be alarmed – just be vigilant. Be wary of email attachments and do not click on links in unsolicited messages.

You can download free security software on to your computer from the likes of Avira and Sophos.

What about the cost of holidays abroad?

The airlines hedge the cost of aviation fuel, paying a price previously agreed rather than the current rate.

So there should not be an immediate impact on your holiday costs. But holidaymakers already face a 25 per cent rise this summer because of the rising cost of jet fuel and the Ukraine crisis can only add to this.

Higher energy, fuel and shopping bills are going to eat into your household budget. Perhaps now is the time to take stock of any vacation plans.

Some of the cash previously earmarked for a luxury break may now be needed for day-to-day spending. So consider a cheaper holiday.