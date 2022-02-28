ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is this the luckiest man in America? New Yorker defies odds of 1:3.52million to win $10million lottery from the same scratch-off game for the second time in three years: Says he's still trying to spend the first win

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A New Yorker won a $10 million prize from the New York lottery's Delux scratch card game on Tuesday, the second time he's won the prize in three years.

"I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in '19," said Juan Hernandez, a divorcee and New York Mets supporter who lives in Hempstead.

Juan Hernandez, retired, took home his first $10 million prize after winning in 2019.

“The first thing I will do is pay off the mortgage on my house,” he said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HMFY_0eRI61qZ00
Juan Hernandez won his second $10 million prize in a row from the New York lottery's Delux scratch card game, adding he is still "trying to spend" the money he won in 2019

The Nassau County-born man bought his winning ticket at Stop & Shop in Hempstead, claiming the top prize on the $350 million Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

Hernandez, who is originally from Uniondale, opted to withdraw his winnings in a single lump sum — taking home $6,510,000 after government tax withholdings.

After the $10 million was announced, posts from truck drivers appeared on Hernandez' Facebook page, thanking him for donating to those struggling with debt during the pandemic.

"Since your monetary donation I have been able to get a new truck and get back to work after months of struggling," wrote truck driver Wesley Hunter from Texas on Hernandez' Facebook page.

"People like you are an inspiration to all."

Hernandez told MailOnline he planned to continue with his donations.

"I will be donating my win this time," he wrote.

Three grand prizes worth $10 million were given out, said the New York Lottery website.

The odds of winning the $10 million Deluxe scratch-off game is 1 in 3.52 million, but Hernandez isn't the first to beat the odds.

A retired utility worker from Maryland won his second $2 million prize in 2021, deciding to pick up a few scratch cards from a local Exxon station.

He planned to use his latest $2 million prize to pay for home improvements and a family vacation, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Michelle Shuffler from North Carolina and Veronica Buchanan from Missouri both won the lottery twice in the same day.

A Michigan woman discovered in January she'd won a $3 million prize after checking her email’s spam folder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r47l5_0eRI61qZ00
Beating the odds: Juan Hernandez (right) holds his first $10 million cheque won in 2019 which he said he will use to pay off the mortgage on his house

TOP TEN US LARGEST JACKPOTS

Here is a look at the 10 largest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion (Mega Millions) Won October 23, 2018 The lucky winner lives in South Carolina

3. $758.7 million, Powerball, August 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

4. $687.8 million (Powerball) October 27, 2018 Two winning tickets were drawn, one in Iowa and one in New York.

5. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

6. $648 million, Mega Millions, December 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

7. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

8. $587.5 million, Powerball, November 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

9. $564.1 million, Powerball, February 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

10. $559.7 million, Powerball, January 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

