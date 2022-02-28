ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Bernabeu to a bunker! Sheriff Tiraspol boss Yuriy Vernydub joins Ukraine's territorial army just five months after defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League as he signs up to help his native country in the war with Russia

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Five months to the day since masterminding a Champions League win over Real Madrid, Sheriff Tiraspol manager Yuriy Vernydub has returned to his native Ukraine and signed up to the territorial army.

Vernydub was born in Zhytomyr, a northern city in Ukraine, and has made the decision to return to his homeland from his work managing the football team in Moldova.

A picture posted on social media showed Vernydub in his camouflaged attire, with two army colleagues, as war in the country continues following Russia's invasion last week.

Vernydub, 56, will join three-weight boxing world champion Vasyl Lomachenko after he revealed himself in full Ukrainian military uniform having joined the territorial army.

As well as Lomachenko and Vernydub, iconic former Ukrainian boxers Wladimir and Vitaly Klitschko have joined the fight, too.

It has been an incredibly busy few months for Vernydub as he and his players gained global fame after defeating Spanish giants Real Madrid in Spain in the group stages of the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaFs2_0eRI60xq00
Yuriy Vernydub (centre), who manages Moldovan football team Sheriff Tiraspol, has returned to his native Ukraine and enlisted for the territorial army amid the ongoing war with Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcAdU_0eRI60xq00
Five months ago, Vernydub (left) celebrated a famous Champions League win over Real Madrid

Karim Benzema's penalty appeared to have cancelled out Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's opener, only for Vernydub's side to pull off a famous win thanks to Sebastien Thill's 89th-minute winner.

While busy fulfilling Sheriff's matches, the conflict in Ukraine ws not far from the manager's mind, prior to him returning to join the army.

'I have a wife, two children, two grandchildren, brothers and sisters, I wish them health and that this war does not touch them,' he said last week.

'When I arrive in Moldova, I will ask to go to my family, if they need my help I will always be there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OddXR_0eRI60xq00
Vasyl Lomachenko (left) has enlisted in the Ukrainian territorial army to fight against Russia

He added: 'I want to leave a few words of support for the people in Ukraine, who suffered an attack from Russia. I am proud of the people who are defending the country.'

Overnight, blasts were heard in several of Ukraine's cities including the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, the country's second biggest city and Chernihiv, north of the capital.

It comes at the start of a crucial 24 hours for the country with tensions at their highest following a threat by Russian President Vladimir Putin to put his nuclear deterrent forces on 'alert'.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kyiv and Moscow will hold peace talks at the northern border with Belarus on Monday, but he has said frankly that he held little hope that the conflict would be resolved. Zelensky will not be part of the delegation in person.

Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since Russia's invasion of the country last week. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a 'special operation'.

Ukraine war: The latest

  • Ukraine's MoD says Russia has lost 5,300 soldiers, 29 planes, 29 helicopters and 151 tanks
  • Russia's MoD has for the first time acknowledged suffering losses, but refused to say how many
  • Russian economy entered freefall as Western sanctions put in place over the weekend took effect, with ruble sliding to its lowest level ever
  • Moscow's central bank has more-than doubled the interest rate to 20 per cent
  • Russia orders people and companies to sell 80 per cent of their revenue in foreign currencies, forcing them to buy the ruble to help prop it up
  • Moscow stock exchange won't open until at least 3pm in an attempt to head off all-out crash
  • Zelensky has allowed Ukrainian prisoners to be freed if they join defence forces to 'repay their debt'
  • President says that 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and 45 wounded in the four days since the invasion began

