Retail

How Your Brand Should Use NFTs

By Arun Sundararajan
hbr.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-fungible tokens (NFTs) are going mainstream in 2022. You can now show off your favorite NFTs as your Twitter or Reddit profile picture, with Facebook and Instagram soon to follow. Driven in part by a FOMO reminiscent of the 1990s dotcom anxiety of bricks-and-mortar companies, mass-market players and luxury brands alike...

hbr.org

Westport News

How to Use the Power of Purpose to Market Your Franchise

Anyone who has spent time around young children knows that one of their favorite words is "why." Why is the sky blue? Why can’t I have that? Why do I have to go to school? "Why" is an important question to ask no matter how old you are, especially in the world of business and, increasingly, franchise development and brand marketing.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Forbes

Three Strategies Your Brand Can Use To Embrace The Metaverse

Entrepreneur, Technology Evangelist, Business Strategist. CEO & Co-Founder of Visartech Inc., Software Product Development Agency. These days, a wide-ranging discussion about the metaverse is taking off. Yet brands are still searching for answers to the main idea of the metaverse and the ways it can be successfully implemented in their business.
ECONOMY
Jacqui Coombe

How to Build Your Brand’s Digital Presence

Your digital presence is how your business exists and represents itself online. Made up of several different components, it can be summed up as the impression your brand makes through its content, website, advertising and other digital media and platforms.
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Well+Good

How To Wash Your Sneakers So They Look Brand-New Again

Keeping a pair sneakers clean is no easy task. And if you're not sure how to wash your sneakers, it can be even more difficult to keep them in good condition and generally extend their wearability. You don't have to be a sneakerhead to understand the ins and outs of proper shoe maintenance. There are more than a few easy ways to make your favorite pair of sneakers—no matter the color—look brand-new again.
APPAREL
itechpost.com

How to Use Home Technology to Simplify Your Life

If you have a busy schedule, you likely know it is challenging to keep your home organized. The good news is you do not need to worry about doing this by yourself. Technology has advanced to the point where you can automate nearly any task with the help of this technology. There are several ways to simplify your life with these tools.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

TikTok Launches SoundOn, Platform to Let Artists Directly Upload and Monetize Their Music on the App

Click here to read the full article. TikTok, which has had a measurable effect on music discovery, is now letting individual artists upload — and make money from — their songs directly in the app. TikTok touted SoundOn as an “all-in-one platform” for music marketing and distribution. The platform lets artists upload their music directly to TikTok and earn royalties when TikTok creators use the music in their own videos. The company said it is paying SoundOn creators 100% of the royalties for music in the first year and 90% after that, with no administrative fees. TikTok said artists will be compensated...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GQMagazine

How to Use Your Regrets for Good

Not too long ago, Daniel Pink, the bestselling social psychology author, made an observation that seemed to speak to our national mindset: There are more than 50 books in the U.S. Library of Congress with the title No Regrets. Living without regret, he felt, had become a uniquely American mantra. In his new book, The Power of Regret, Pink proceeds from that national obsession with positivity: “A good life has a singular focus (forward) and an unwavering valence (positive),” he writes. “Regret perturbs both. It is backward-looking and unpleasant—a toxin in the bloodstream of happiness.” But it’s impossible to avoid regret, Pink says. In fact, he argues, regret is a distinguishing feature of humanity, since it involves an aptitude for narrative storytelling and mental time travel that only humans possess. We should embrace our regrets—and learn from them.
NFL

