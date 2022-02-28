The New Renaissance: Artists live through film

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The 2016 film “Moonlight” isn’t a blockbuster like “Get Out” or “Black Panther”—but, in its own way, it’s just as monumental. The film is a subtle, intimate portrayal of Chiron, a character we see as a boy and then as a young man, struggling to understand his sexuality as he comes of age during the crack epidemic. “Moonlight” won Best Picture at the Oscars, and a host of other awards. And it made Barry Jenkins one of the most celebrated young directors out there. He went on to film an adaptation of James Baldwin’s book “If Beale Street Could Talk,” as well as the Amazon series “The Underground Railroad,” based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead. He spoke with me for this week’s episode of “The New Yorker Radio Hour” about the current moment in Black movies and television.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO