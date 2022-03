By Anna Maria Basquez EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators and a teacher at a Colorado Springs area high school are engaging in discussions with students and parents after an incident in which the teacher is alleged to have used racial slurs in the course of instruction. Samantha Briggs, spokeswoman for Widefield School District 3, said Mesa Ridge High School Navy JROTC instructor Brian Gauck used the N-word in multiple classes. The district states the word was used in a discussion about the First Amendment. “I can confirm a JROTC instructor used the word during a class discussion around the First Amendment...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO