Arizona health agency reduces frequency of pandemic updates

Ward Hicks is a local master beekeeper. He earnestly believes beekeeping "It's something you can do whether you have a large piece of property or just a small little city lot." Hicks is still amazed at the buzz that his classes can generate in the local area. "I'm surprised at how many people are really interested in beekeeping. They want to learn about the hobby. It's a great hobby. It takes away your stress. I mean, bees are really gentle overall, and you can work with them in a in a calm manner."

IDAHO STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO