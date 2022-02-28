Arizona health agency reduces frequency of pandemic updates

The United States top health agency on Friday drastically revised its guidelines for masking to stop Covid-19 transmission, a decision that means most Americans won't be advised to wear them in indoor public spaces, including school children.
"We're in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from Covid-19," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a call with reporters.
The changes involve the metrics used to determine whether people should mask up.
Under previous guidance, this was pegged to case rates -- with 95 percent of the country considered areas of high or substantial transmission, and thus covered by mask advisories.
