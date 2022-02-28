ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona health agency reduces frequency of pandemic updates

Cover picture for the articleThis transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Arizona’s public health agency has provided its...

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic alongside infectious disease and children’s health specialists. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for Thursday’s briefing by Amy Edwards, an associate director of women’s and children’s infection control, and Joseph Gastaldo, director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth.
COLUMBUS, OH
The United States top health agency on Friday drastically revised its guidelines for masking to stop Covid-19 transmission, a decision that means most Americans won't be advised to wear them in indoor public spaces, including school children. "We're in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from Covid-19," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a call with reporters. The changes involve the metrics used to determine whether people should mask up. Under previous guidance, this was pegged to case rates -- with 95 percent of the country considered areas of high or substantial transmission, and thus covered by mask advisories.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saturday marks last daily COVID-19 update from Arizona health officials

Saturday marks the last daily coronavirus data update from the Arizona Department of Health Services as it moves to a weekly update format. ADHS says Feb. 26 would have the last daily update with the new update schedule starting on Wednesday, March 2. “While all dashboard measures have fallen since...
ARIZONA STATE
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This heart health month, doctors at Baylor Scott and White are hoping unhealthy habits learned during the pandemic will start to go away as cases decline. “Generally stress levels have been higher across the board,” Dr. Dan Langsjoen explained. He says he’s noticed the pandemic...
WACO, TX
Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digestion and hormones that help regulate the way your body processes sugar. Pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas, irritating the cells of your pancreas and causing inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Frostbite victim shares story of remarkable recovery, thanks to Univ. of Iowa doctors. A man from Menlo, Iowa is thankful for his recovery, two years after a frightening accident that left him out in the brutal cold for several hours. Linn County representative running for county supervisor. Updated: 16 hours...
LINN COUNTY, IA
A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO

