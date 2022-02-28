ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is the most important tweet I’ve ever written': Josie Gibson desperately pleas for help as she reveals her friend and two young children are trapped in war-torn Ukraine

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Josie Gibson has issued a desperate plea for help as she revealed her unnamed friend and her two children are trapped in war-torn Ukraine.

The This Morning star, 37, took to Twitter on Sunday to share what she said was the 'most important tweet I’ve ever written' as she asked her 344,000 followers for assistance in getting her pal transportation to a train station or the border.

She wrote: 'Please RT: this is the most important tweet I’ve ever written and it’s a long shot.

Reaching out: Josie Gibson has issued a desperate plea for help as she revealed her friend and her two children are trapped in war-torn Ukraine, (Josie pictured on This Morning)

'We have friends a woman and her two British children stuck by Kharkiv does anyone know of any charities or people on the ground with fuel who can drive them to the train station or border?'

Josie's post was soon flooded with plenty of suggestions from her concerned fans, with the star noting that the friend had travelled top the Ukraine to care for her poorly grandmother.

She added: 'They only went to care for a sick grandmother and got stuck. Any help would be greatly appreciated.'

Appeal: The This Morning star, 37, took to Twitter on Sunday to share what she said was the 'most important tweet I’ve ever written' as she asked her 344,000 followers for assistance in getting her pal transportation to a train station or the border
Desperation: She wrote: 'Please RT: this is the most important tweet I’ve ever written and it’s a long shot

The former Big Brother contestant also wrote a similar message in Ukrainian, translated as: 'Urgently!!! I am looking for help in transporting a mother and two children aged 6 and 9 years old, British citizens To Kharkov railway station Or to any border in Western Ukraine.'

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion on Thursday with it being confirmed on Saturday the Ukrainian civilian death toll is 219.

Putin personally gave the order to attack Ukraine at around 5am on Thursday, unleashing a salvo of rocket fire in order to knock out the country's military command structure.

Asking for help: The former Big Brother contestant also wrote a similar message in Ukrainian

And on Saturday, in a video message to the besieged nation, Zelensky accused the Kremlin of attempting to seize the capital, overthrow the government and install a 'puppet' regime 'like in Donetsk', one of two separatist regions which warmonger Vladimir Putin officially recognised before launching an all-out invasion.

Declaring 'we broke their idea', he added: 'The fights are going on in many cities and areas of our state. But we know that we are protecting the country, the land, the future of our children. Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled by our army.

'Each Ukrainian should keep one thing in mind: if you can stop and destroy the occupiers - do it. Everyone who can come back to Ukraine - come back to defend Ukraine.'

Meanwhile, a curfew in Kyiv has been imposed until 8am on Monday to ensure the most effective defence of the city and the safety of its people. A previous daily curfew had run from 10pm to 7am.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said: 'All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups.'

It comes after Josie previously vowed to transform her size 18 figure to a 12 after falling back into 'unhealthy habits' of overeating bread and chocolate.

The presenter told MailOnline last month she no longer feels 'sexy' and only sees herself as a 'working mum' now her body is at an 'uncomfortable size.'

In an exclusive interview, Josie, who's a single mum to son Reggie, two, confessed to overindulging with foods that don't work well with her metabolism – as she aims to slim down before getting back on the dating scene.

Josie, who is the new ambassador for weight loss brand WW, said: 'I can't wait to start feeling sexy again. I can't remember the last time I felt proper sexy. I just feel like a working mum. I don't feel sexy.

'I have obviously been big my whole life – I have always been one of those people that's struggled with my weight.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine has sparked international outrage and resolution to stop him

'In 2013 I lost weight and then I started putting it on again when I had my son in 2019 and it's getting to a point now where I feel really, really uncomfortable. I feel uncomfortable with the size I am. I am a size 18.

'I would like to be a comfortable 12 or a 12-14. I would be so happy with that. I have been a size 8. I don't think it suits me and it's a lot of work to get there so I just need to find that happy medium. A size 12 would be ideal.'

Josie, who slimmed down to a size 8 in 2013, said her biggest vice is bread – but she hopes incorporating yoga as well as HITT training into her schedule will help to eliminate her unhealthy urges.

'I don't feel sexy': It comes after Josie previously vowed to transform her size 18 figure to a 12 after falling back into 'unhealthy habits' of overeating bread and chocolate

She said: 'My biggest thing is bread – I love bread and I've got the body that's not designed to love bread.

'I've been eating chocolate – anything I want to have, I've had it. Not everyday can be a treat day when you've got the metabolism I have. I just can't wait to have more energy.

'I remember feeling so fit and healthy and I had so much clarity and nothing was a chore. I have gone back to my old unhealthy eating habits.

'Because I have got so big, I am really feeling it in my joints now. Yoga is going to be a big part of my journey. I was all about HITT before but now I'm going to have a balance with it all.'

'I have been big my whole life': The presenter told MailOnline last month she no longer feels 'sexy' and only sees herself as a 'working mum' now her body is at an 'uncomfortable size' (pictured in June 2020)

