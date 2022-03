Nets All-Star Kevin Durant is back. He scored 31 points in his return but the Nets still lost to the Heat on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons has yet to play for his new team and Kyrie Irving's status is still always in flux. I don't doubt that the Nets can be a very good team, the question is when is that going to be? This game on Sunday does not feel like a turning point to me.

NBA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO