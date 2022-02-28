Man killed by hit-and-run driver near border
SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle north of the the U.S.-Mexico Border, police said.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man was in a lane of the 6900 block of Otay Mesa Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit the man and drove away, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said in a news release.CDC categorizes San Diego County as ‘high risk’
The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 0