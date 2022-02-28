ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man killed by hit-and-run driver near border

By Christy Simeral
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle north of the the U.S.-Mexico Border, police said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man was in a lane of the 6900 block of Otay Mesa Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit the man and drove away, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said in a news release.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

