FIFA 23 hasn't been announced yet by EA, but we have new information about the game, courtesy of a new report that alleges a long-awaited feature is finally being added with the upcoming installment. The report comes the way Tom Henderson over on Xfire, who claims, more specifically, that cross-play is finally coming to all platforms of the game. If this happens, it will be a first for the series. While many developers have been quick to adapt the popular feature, EA has lagged behind in implementing it.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO