Bird scooters and e-bikes land in Overland Park

There’s a new option for residents and visitors to flock to Overland Park destinations – shared electric scooters and e-bikes from the Los Angeles, Calif.-based Bird Rides.

“I am excited to welcome Bird to Overland Park. These scooters are a great option for a fun ride, or they can replace a car trip to work or school,” said Mayor Curt Skoog.

The first flock of Bird scooters will land on March 1.

Mayor Curt Skoog will be among the first to test out the scooters with a ride around Downtown Overland Park.

“In Overland Park, we are uniquely positioned to provide this additional transportation opportunity,” Skoog said. “Bird scooters are welcome on City streets and sidewalks, and bike and hike trails, so residents can use them for recreation, or to replace a ride in a car.”

Riding a scooter

The scooters are available through Bird’s mobile phone application. Riders pay to use the scooter per minute.

Bird offers community pricing for low-income riders and select nonprofit and community organizations, free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel, and others.

Community Mode on the Bird app will allow riders to report issues with the scooters or e-bikes, or residents can reach out to Bird directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co.

Rules for riding in OP

The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph.

Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and may not block driveways.

Riders are required to be 18 years-old and above to access the scooters.

Riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road.

To learn more about riding Bird scooters and e-bikes in Overland Park, visit opkansas.org/Scooters.