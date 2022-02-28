ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Bird scooters and e-bikes land in Overland Park

Overland Park, Kansas
Overland Park, Kansas
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nX8SQ_0eRHyorF00

There’s a new option for residents and visitors to flock to Overland Park destinations – shared electric scooters and e-bikes from the Los Angeles, Calif.-based Bird Rides.

“I am excited to welcome Bird to Overland Park. These scooters are a great option for a fun ride, or they can replace a car trip to work or school,” said Mayor Curt Skoog.

The first flock of Bird scooters will land on March 1.

Mayor Curt Skoog will be among the first to test out the scooters with a ride around Downtown Overland Park.

“In Overland Park, we are uniquely positioned to provide this additional transportation opportunity,” Skoog said. “Bird scooters are welcome on City streets and sidewalks, and bike and hike trails, so residents can use them for recreation, or to replace a ride in a car.”

Riding a scooter

The scooters are available through Bird’s mobile phone application. Riders pay to use the scooter per minute.

Bird offers community pricing for low-income riders and select nonprofit and community organizations, free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel, and others.

Community Mode on the Bird app will allow riders to report issues with the scooters or e-bikes, or residents can reach out to Bird directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co.

Rules for riding in OP

The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph.

Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and may not block driveways.

Riders are required to be 18 years-old and above to access the scooters.

Riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road.

To learn more about riding Bird scooters and e-bikes in Overland Park, visit opkansas.org/Scooters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for cover on rising gas prices

Democrats are looking for ways to lower gas prices, which have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could rise further as the U.S. and other countries move to ban Russian imports. Democrats believe they have some political cover because of the bipartisan backlash to Russia....
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Overland Park, KS
Cars
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Government
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
CBS News

Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs

A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Live coverage - New effort to evacuate Ukrainians underway

Efforts to evacuate Ukrainians from besieged cities were renewed on Wednesday, with a new cease-fire announced. Previous evacuation attempts mostly failed due to Russian attacks as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine approaches its second week. Read The Hill's complete coverage of the invasion below:. Heineken ends production, sales in Russia. 10:00...
POLITICS
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Birds#Electric Scooters#Vehicles#Community Mode
Overland Park, Kansas

Overland Park, Kansas

48
Followers
81
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Overland Park traces its roots to 1905, with the arrival of its founder, William B. Strang Jr.

Comments / 0

Community Policy