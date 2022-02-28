Fishing low water conditions

BISMARCK – Low water levels could be an issue this summer on lakes Sakakawea and Oahe, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s top fisheries manager said this week. The outlook isn’t promising, said Greg Power, fisheries chief for Game and Fish in Bismarck. “Given current water...
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will build and deploy fish structures for Show Low Lake between March 29-31 and they need your help. The department, with volunteer help, has built and deployed a variety of artificial fish habitat structures in several of the Salt River Project chain of lakes over the last several years.
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, kids got the chance to cast a line at the Macon Water Authorities Kid Fishing Derby. It was a free event for families to outside and have fun while learning the importance of protecting and preserving drinking water resources. The pond was stocked with...
VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Though winter is coming to a close within the next few weeks, the ice still proves to be a silent killer. Officials at the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Steinaker Reservoir at 9:14 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 19 on reports of a man who fell through the […]
Two cars were pulled from the frigid waters of Lake Winnipesaukee late last week, finally rescued after plunging through the ice and sinking more than 30 feet earlier this month. Each of the cars fell through the lake ice on their way to the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Tournament,...
Gardening is a perpetual adventure. You never know what you might discover. A seedling that you have never seen before suddenly appears. Is it friend or foe? Will it bear interesting flowers or be nothing but a nuisance?. Fig tree seedlings are common garden volunteers. As a fig seedling becomes...
The conditions of snowmobile trails across the state are less than ideal after the recent fluctuations in weather, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Many of the trails are icy, but also have bare spots due to the warm weather, according to a news release. “NH Fish and...
Outdoors was all about cold and winter, but indoors at Stargazers Theater on Feb. 5 the talk was all about tying flies and fishing on the rivers at the 14th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour benefit for Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. The nonprofit and its volunteers introduce fly fishing...
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is looking for examples of low-water yards. I can point to several in my neighborhood that received no irrigation last summer, but they aren’t pretty. Either they filled with thistles or they developed bare patches where the topsoil was blowing away and leaving grit behind.
PORTLAND, Maine — New data show the population of baby lobsters off New England is below average, raising concerns about the size of future commercial hauls of the valuable crustaceans as waters warm. The baby lobsters settle at the bottom of the ocean, take shelter, and grow. Members of...
