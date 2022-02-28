Which iPad keyboard can boost your productivity on the go?

Make your device your own when it’s the Ultimate Ears myBOOM 3 customizable speaker. Go through the myBOOM Studio to completely customize your BOOM 3 speaker. Choose to make it totally your own or craft something you know a friend or family member will love! First, choose your favorite fabric pattern from 13 different options. These include choices like Aurora Bora, NY Kitty, Sunset, Marble Marvel, Berry Fun, and Ultraviolet. Next, select your favorite end cap, volume button, spine, and loop colors—which can be different. These options are Cloud, Night, Denim, Lagoon, Sunset, Ultraviolet, Seashell, and Forest. Furthermore, you can add personalized text up to 20 characters long. Enjoy a speaker with a customizable equalizer that has 4 different presets and a customized tuner. And the rechargeable lithium ion battery offers up to 15 hours of battery life. Finally, just charge it up with the Micro USB cable.
