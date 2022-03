The coronavirus pandemic has become a health crisis unlike any other we’ve experienced in the past 100 years. The virus has led to the loss of over 5.4 million lives already and has severely burdened health and food systems in many parts of the world. Our lives have also changed accordingly. Aside from lockdowns, restrictions, and the looming threat of another major outbreak, previously unknown terms like “social distancing,” “face masks,” and lockdown have become common in everyday conversation.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO