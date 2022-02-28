ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sam Mendes Starts Production On ‘Empire Of Light’; Tom Brooke & Hannah Onslow Join Cast Of Searchlight Pic

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjDg7_0eRHxBfF00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Mendes has begun principal photography on the south coast of England for his upcoming feature, Empire Of Light . From Searchlight Pictures , the drama is written by Mendes — his first solo screenplay — and stars Olivia Colman , Micheal Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie.

Joining the previously announced cast are Tom Brooke ( The Crown, The Bodyguard ) and Hannah Onslow ( Ridley Road, Call The Midwife ).

Billed as a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema in the 1980s, Empire Of Light will shoot in Margate and along the Kent coastline through May. Produced by Pippa Harris and Mendes under their Neal Street Productions banner, it will be released theatrically by Searchlight.

The filmmaking team is a who’s who of Oscar winners and nominees and includes longstanding Mendes collaborators such as cinematographer Roger Deakins, who reunites with Mendes for their fifth collaboration; as well as a host of other 1917 alumni including hair and make up designer Naomi Donne, editor Lee Smith, sound mixer Stuart Wilson, casting director Nina Gold, executive producer Michael Lerman, executive producer Julie Pastor, and co-producer Lola Oliyide.

Joining the team are production designer Mark Tildesley ( No Time To Die ), costume designer Alexandra Byrne ( Dr Strange, Guardians Of The Galaxy ), and co-producer Celia Duval ( Belfast ).

“I’m really thrilled to be working with so many wonderful collaborators across both cast and crew on such a personal project,” says Mendes. “It’s a particular thrill to be working for the first time with Olivia Colman, and to be working once again with my long-term collaborator Roger Deakins.”

Harris adds, “We are delighted to be working with Searchlight on Empire Of Light , and couldn’t hope for better partners. They have been incredibly collaborative and supportive as we embark on this new venture together.”

“This is a dream partnership for us, between the singular Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, and the outstanding cast led by Olivia, Micheal, and Colin,” say Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “We’re very excited for the road ahead.”

Empire Of Light is being overseen by Searchlight Pictures’ Head of Film Production and Development, Katie Goodson-Thomas; Director of Development and Production, Pete Spencer; and Creative Executive, Cornelia Burleigh.

Brooke is represented by B-Side Management and Management 360; Onslow is repped by Gordon and French.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Contenders Film: The Nominees Kicks Off This Morning Spotlighting 24 Oscar Hopefuls

Click here to read the full article. Contenders Film: The Nominees, a one-stop-shop experience featuring a smörgåsbord of Oscar-nominated talent discussing their top-tier projects, kicks off Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. PT as a virtual event, the latest in Deadline’s rapidly expanding Contenders series. Stars, creatives and craftspeople behind 24 films will take part in moderated panels discussing the roads that led them to the doorstep of the Academy Awards. To sign up for and watch the livestream, click here. If we’ve found a little silver lining to this Covid situation, it’s that it inspired us to stream our Contenders events since...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘After Yang’ AI Drama From A24, Plus ‘Huda’s Salon’, ‘Great Freedom’ & ‘Dear Mr. Brody’ At The Arthouse – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. A4 presents Kagonada’s second feature After Yang in limited release, the latest in the distributor’s varied indie slate ahead of wide-release horror slasher X on 3/18 and sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once on 3/25 — which is also opening SXSW Film Festival. This is a weekend where The Batman casts a long shadow, but the specialty market is also hungry for new content with moviegoers demonstrably, measurably, more willing to return to theaters in person. A24 has been a strong voice in the pandemic-scarred cinema landscape. Green Knight, Zola and C’mon, C’mon helped...
MOVIES
Deadline

Denis Villeneuve Calls Oscar Telecast Changes “A Mistake”; Jane Campion Also Expresses Dismay

Click here to read the full article. The hot pre-ceremony topic among attendees of the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards tonight was the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ controversial decision to pre-tape several artisan awards – including production design – and edit them into the live network broadcast. “Honestly, I think that the Academy’s throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, on hand to receive the guild’s William Cameron Menzies Award, told Deadline. “I think it’s a mistake. And I understand that they’re under tremendous pressure, but I think it isn’t the right decision.” “The...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Empire Of Light FIRST LOOK: Margate's seafront is transported back to the 1980s with a vintage dancehall for Sam Mendes' cinematic romance - after Olivia Colman joined the cast

Sam Mendes' latest film Empire Of Light is set to begin filming in the coming days, with workers already in the midst of transporting the seaside town of Margate back to the 1980s. While little is known about the film, builders could be seen transforming the area surrounding the Dreamland...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Roger Deakins
Person
Sam Mendes
Deadline

Kristen Stewart & Pablo Larraín On ‘Spencer’s “Different Variations, Tones, Styles And Ideas” – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. For Neon and Topic Studios’ film Spencer, screenwriter Steven Knight and director Pablo Larraín used elements from various genres to craft a not-so-biographical drama about Princess Diana.  Starring the Oscar-nominated Kristen Stewart as the Princess, Larraín’s reimagining of a Royal Christmas at Sandringham journeys into the mind of a lonely and disturbed Diana as she navigates the “house rules” during the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles. The story follows the strict regimen of the princess’ days — wardrobe, endless formal family meals and a dramatic pheasant shoot — punctuated by Diana’s anxiety...
MOVIES
Deadline

Johnny Brown Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Laugh-In’ & Broadway Actor, Musician Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Brown, best known for his role as the housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the TV show Good Times and a Laugh-In regular, has died at 84. No cause of death was given by his family, who announced his March 2 death on Instagram. Daughter and actress Sharon Catherine Brown wrote on Instagram. “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.” Brown had a multi-facted career. He recorded songs and played in a band, appeared on Broadway, and was a television regular, including three seasons as part of the ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mitchell Ryan Dies: Veteran Actor On ‘Dark Shadows’, ‘Dharma & Greg’, Many Other Film/TV Roles Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, a veteran film and television actor who captivated daytime television fans in his role as Burke Devlin on the groundbreaking daytime soap Dark Shadows, has died. He was 88 years old and no cause of death was given. His former costar Kathryn Leigh Scott shared the news on Facebook. “My sweet, beloved friend Mitch died early this morning,” Scott wrote. “He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.” Ryan and Scott played love interests Burke Devlin and Maggie Evans on Dark Shadows. That...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Billy Watson Dies: Child Star Of “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” And “In Old Chicago” Was 98

Click here to read the full article. Billy Watson, a child star who was one of the famed Watson Family, the only acting family that has their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, died February 17 of natural causes at age 98 in a Spokane, Washington hospital. Only one member of the family troupe, brother Garry. survives. William “Billy” Watson was remembered in an online announcement on March 1. “He was loving and kind; he could light up a crowded room with his laughter and exuberance. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” his family said in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Searchlight Pictures#Academy Awards#Film Star#Neal Street Productions
Deadline

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher GoFundMe Campaign To Help Ukraine’s Needy Approaches $10M Mark

Click here to read the full article. Mila Kunis hasn’t forgotten where she came from. The actress and husband Ashton Kutcher have launched a fundraiser on the GoFundMe site to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In just one day, the fundraiser has accumulated pledges of $9.3 million. Kutcher and Kunis, the latter a native Ukrainian who came to the US with her parents as a small child, are using the GoFundMe fundraiser in hopes of raising $30 Million, with a $3 Million match by the couple, to benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org. “Today, I am a proud Ukrainian,” Kunis wrote on the fundraising...
CHARITIES
Deadline

Milo Ventimiglia To Star In & Produce ‘The Company You Keep’ Drama Pilot At ABC

Click here to read the full article. Milo Ventimiglia has potentially found his next starring vehicle. The This Is Us actor is to star in and exec produce The Company You Keep, a con-artist drama that has landed a pilot order at ABC. The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma. A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

WNBA All-Star Player Brittney Griner Detained By Russians For Alleged Drug Violations

Click here to read the full article. Russia’s Customs Service has detained and accused WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner of having vape cartridges in her luggage that contained hashish oil. The service said Saturday that Griner was detained at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The incident happened in February, which means Griner has been in custody for at least several days. A statement from the customs service did not identify the player, but said she had won two Olympic gold medals with the United States. News agency TASS, citing a law enforcement source, identified the player as Griner. A criminal case has been opened...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’: Raymond Lee To Headline NBC’s Reboot Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Raymond Lee has been cast as the lead in NBC’s hourlong pilot Quantum Leap, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi drama. He will play Dr. Ben Seong, a spiritual successor to Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett from the original series. Lee’s Ben Seong is both a scientist and man of faith. He’s a world-renowned physicist working on a time-travel project known as Quantum Leap. In the reboot, it’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CNN, ABC News And CBS News Curb Russia Broadcasts Amid Censorship Law And Media Crackdown — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 4:13 PM PT: CBS News joined ABC News and CNN in curbing their broadcasts in Russia, as news organizations assess a new law threatening prison terms for “fake news” about the war in Ukraine. “CBS News is not currently broadcasting from Russia as we monitor the circumstances for our team on the ground given the new media laws passed today,” a network spokesperson said. UPDATE, 2:18 PM PT: CNN and ABC News are curbing their broadcasts in Russia following passage of a censorship law. “CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate...
WORLD
Deadline

‘King Richard’ Creators Sought Authenticity And Intimacy In The Story Of Richard Williams – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green, writer Zach Baylin, star Aunjanue Ellis and film editor Pamela Martin joined Warner Bros’ panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees event. Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams, in the biographical film about a driven father who, along with his wife Oracene (Ellis), raised two of the most brilliant tennis players of all time. Contenders Film: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage While Richard Williams accomplished something incredible with his daughters, the film didn’t shy away from his faults. “We see...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's The Boogeyman Starts Production and Announces More Cast Members

An adaptation of Stephen King's The Boogeyman has been in the works for years, with production on the unsettling experience finally heading into production through 20th Century Studios. In addition to the studio confirming that production had commenced, they also unveiled new additions to the cast, with the ensemble set to star Chris Messina (Sharp Objects), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), and Madison Hu (Voyagers). The film is directed by Rob Savage, who made waves with his Shudder film Host back in 2020. The Boogeyman is expected to land on Hulu in 2023.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Immigrant - Dan Stevens Joins Cast

Dan Stevens (Legion, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga) has been tapped for a key role in the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), starring and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani),...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Players’: Ely Henry Joins Paramount+ Esports Series As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ely Henry (Connecting) has joined the cast of Players, Paramount+ upcoming esports series. Players comes from American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios. Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together. Players is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny or...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bollywood Star Elnaaz Norouzi Joins Gerard Butler Action Pic ‘Kandahar’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood star Elnaaz Norouzi has been added to the cast of Kandahar, the action movie starring Gerard Butler that has been shooting in Saudi Arabia. Ric Roman Waugh is helming the film, which stars Butler as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down. Thunder Road Films and Capstone are producing. Capstone also financed the film, with MBC Studios, and will...
WORLD
Deadline

Oscar-Winning Sound Mixer Tom Fleischman Resigns From AMPAS Over Its Televised Category Plans – Report

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood’s biggest night will apparently be without one of its brightest category stars. Tom Fleischman, a longtime rerecording mixer who has frequently worked with director Martin Scorsese, has reportedly resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) over its plan to avoid fully televising eight categories at this year’s Academy Awards presentations. The Oscar curtailed television plans have been severely criticized by members and the associated guilds. AMPAS has said it will present its awards for documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound before...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy