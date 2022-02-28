ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator Recalled Over Fuel Tank Filler Issue

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator models due to a fuel filler tube that can become detached from the fuel tank. The defect: in affected vehicles, the fuel filler tube can become detached in the event of a crash. The hazards: in...

Related
Ford Buyers Overwhelmingly Opted To Finance Their Vehicles In Q4 2021

With the prices of new vehicles reaching new heights in recent months, it’s not terribly surprising that many people are either opting to lease or finance those purchases with longer terms in an effort to keep payments down. According to Experian’s Q4 2021 Auto Finance Insights Report, however, the overwhelming majority of Ford buyers chose to finance their vehicles last quarter, which is an interesting development when compared to the automaker’s competition.
ECONOMY
Ford EV Investment Will Surpass $50 Billion By 2026

Ford has increased the size of its EV investment numerous times over the past year or so, most recently upping the ante from $22 billion to $30 billion by 2025. However, the dollar amount assigned to the total Ford EV investment continues to grow, and a recent report indicated that the automaker was ready to add an additional $20 billion to that already lofty total. Ford CEO Jim Farley essentially confirmed that report this morning while speaking about the evolution of the Ford+ plan.
ECONOMY
Ford CEO Jim Farley Thinks EV Customers Will Also Buy Gas Vehicles

Over the past several months, Ford has committed a tremendous amount of resources to EV and battery development and production. Customers have responded in a big way as vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Ford E-Transit have racked up an impressive number of reservations, to the point where FoMoCo is having trouble meeting the demand for all three. However, The Blue Oval isn’t giving up on ICE-powered vehicles either, and Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that many EV customers will also buy gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future.
ECONOMY
Imported 1987 Ford Falcon Ute With 5.0L V8 Swap Up For Auction

It isn’t uncommon for vehicles originally sold overseas to make their way to the U.S. and find new homes via online auctions or classified ads, but the vast majority of Ford Falcon models we come across have not been imported to America. However, that isn’t the case with this very cool 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that’s currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids. The Australian-spec pickup hasn’t been listed for long, but it has already attracted quite a few bids and for good reason.
BUYING CARS
About One Third Of New Ford Sales Now Coming From Customer Orders

As a number of global supply chain constraints continue to hamper automotive production, Ford has announced its intentions to move toward more of a build-to-order business model moving forward. The automaker will maintain a lower level of inventory on dealer lots as well, and those vehicles will be limited in terms of configurations. This will in turn cut down on incentive spending and improve profitability, which benefits the automaker tremendously. And thus far, it seems to be working, as the automaker’s February sales report revealed that around one-third of new Ford sales have come from customer orders over the past seven months.
ECONOMY
Ford Dealers Will Get Rewarded For Quickly Selling Cars Under New Plan

The last couple of years have been tough not only on automakers and consumers, but also dealers. With the chip shortage and other supply chain issues forcing automakers to slash production and demand remaining high in spite of record prices and a general lack of incentives, dealers have preciously little inventory to sell, after all. That doesn’t figure to change any time soon, but now, Ford dealers will get rewarded for selling vehicles quickly, according to a bulletin seen by Cars Direct.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2017-2022 Ford Super Duty Trucks Recalled Over Driveshaft Safety Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2017-2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 and F-350 models over an issue with the aluminum driveshaft in gas-powered models. The defect: in affected vehicles, the underbody thermal/acoustic insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, resulting in marking or scoring of the driveshaft. Over time, the aluminum driveshaft may fracture due to a localized overload condition caused by material thickness reduction.
CARS
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Wins Best Resale Value Award For EVs

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a hot commodity since its launch, with dealer inventory turning in just 14 days as the EV crossover remains one of the most considered all-electric vehicles on the market, the third-most financed EV, and even one of the fastest-selling used vehicles. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, strong demand has prompted FoMoCo to stop taking orders for some 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E models already, but those that do purchase one will find that the crossover is bound to hold its value quite well, as it has now secured a Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award.
BUYING CARS
2015-2017 Ford Mustang Recalled Over Rear Camera Wiring Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2015-2017 Ford Mustang models over a rear camera wiring issue. As Ford Authority reported last October, this same issue recently prompted the filing of a class-action lawsuit. The defect: in affected vehicles, the rearview camera wiring may be loose or damaged, which can result...
CARS
2022 Ford Super Duty Production Once Again Impacted By Chip Shortage

The semiconductor chip shortage hasn’t eased as we’ve entered a new calendar year, as Ford has idled a large number of plants over the past couple of months, impacting the production of most of its models. That includes 2022 Ford Super Duty production at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant, which was down last month, as well as the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant, which operated on two shifts temporarily in February. Now, 2022 Ford Super duty production is once again being impacted by the chip storage, according to CNBC.
CARS
Ford Recalls Heavy-Duty Pickups Over Fracturing Drive Shafts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power. The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts. Ford says in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen, and touch the drive shaft. The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground. Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on. Dealers will inspect the drive shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker recalled about 185,000 F-150 light duty pickups in the U.S. for the same problem back in December. They are from the 2021 and 2022 model years. Ford’s F-Series pickup trucks for years have been the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. For details on the recall, click here.
CARS
Ford Celebrates 100 Years Of Lincoln

Ford Motor Company can easily be described as one of the most influential car manufacturers, in the world, with plenty of highlights. Amon Ford’s highlights are the Ford Model T, Flathead V-8, and Ford Mustang. However, one of Henry Ford’s personal milestones was acquiring the Lincoln brand and turning it into Ford’s luxury arm. This happened exactly 100 years ago, which is why Ford celebrates a century of Lincoln.
BUSINESS
2022 Ford Maverick Is A Best Resale Value Award Winner

Since its launch last year, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been one of the hottest new vehicles on the planet, prompting FoMoCo to stop taking orders for the compact pickup back in January. With demand exceeding supply, the 2022 Ford Maverick also became one of the top 20 fastest-selling used vehicles last month, and Ford isn’t offering any sort of lease deal on new examples, either. Thus, it comes as no surprise that now, the Maverick has received a Kelley Blue Book 2022 Best Resale Value Award.
BUYING CARS
Ford Reorganization Will Split EV, ICE Units Into Two Distinct Divisions

Ford has significantly increased its investment in EVs over the past year-plus, developing new models, platforms, building multiple new EV and battery production facilities, and hiring top talent from tech companies as it aims to double its planned annual production of all-electric vehicles over the next year or so. For now, the automaker is focused on electrifying its “Icons,” commercial vehicles, and vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of under 8,500 pounds as CEO Jim Farley recently stated that he believes customers will continue to buy ICE-powered models to serve as “lifestyle” vehicles. Now, shortly after clarifying that the automaker won’t completely spin off its EV business from its ICE business, a new Ford reorganization has been revealed that splits those segments into two distinct divisions – Model e and Ford Blue.
BUSINESS
Ford Return To Work Plan Pushed Back To April 2022

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple flare-ups and variants vacated offices around the world, the Ford return to work plan for salaried employees has been pushed back numerous times, from late June or early July of 2020 to September, then by the end of 2020, then July 2021, October 2021, January 2022, and most recently, March 2022. However, now that March has arrived, the Ford return to work plan has been delayed once again, this time to April 2022, according to Automotive News.
BUSINESS
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Fell 21 Percent In February 2022

Ford Motor Company sales decreased 21 percent to 129,273 units during February 2022 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FMC brands, Ford and Lincoln. “In addition to our February sales, our retail order bank continues to expand totaling 72,000 vehicles in February – four times higher than last year. Our newest products are turning on dealer lots at record rates,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “More than 33 percent of our retail sales are coming from previously placed orders and leaving dealerships directly upon arrival. Our new products are conquesting from competitors at a rate that is 26 percentage points higher than Ford overall, including Maverick, Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and Bronco Sport,” he added.
RETAIL
Ford Mustang Mach-E Third Most Financed Electric Vehicle

Leasing has become an increasingly popular way to obtain a new vehicle as prices continue to rise, which has also caused monthly loan payments (and terms) to swell. That phenomenon has also mostly applied to the Ford Mustang Mach-E thus far, even though the EV crossover was the third most financed all-electric vehicle in Q4 of 2021, according to Experian’s Auto Finance Insights study. As it turns out, there are a couple of very good reasons for that.
BUYING CARS

