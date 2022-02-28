ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, MI

Ryan Seacrest Selling His Smaller Beverly Hills Home for $5.8M

By Claudine Zap
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe talk show host Ryan Seacrest has introduced another Beverly Hills home to the market. It's available for $5,795,000 and being sold in as is condition. The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-star purchased the midcentury modern property in 2012 for $3 million. It was initially listed...

www.ourmidland.com

