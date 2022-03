Consider Saturday night the latest submission for Anton Lundell’s Calder Trophy consideration. In a game that featured three of the NHL’s top five scoring rookies this season, it was Lundell who came away with the big night. The center scored twice in the Florida Panthers’ 6-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings to close a five-game homestand at FLA Live Arena. The win keeps Florida (37-13-5) in first place in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings fall to 24-26-6.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO