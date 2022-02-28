Switzerland announce they will refuse to play their Women's Euros opener in Manchester because their teams will NOT face Russia 'until further notice', as pressure grows on FIFA and UEFA

Switzerland have revealed their women's side will not play their Euros opener this summer as they united with Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic in standing against Russia following her attack on Ukraine.

The world of sport has turned on Russia following the invasion last week and FIFA has come under intensifying pressure to axe Russia from the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

Switzerland have already qualified for the men's showpiece tournament in Qatar later this year but are supporting their European counterparts by wanting Russia to be kicked out of the competition.

The country's football association also said they will refuse to play Russia 'until further notice' which means their women's side's opening Euro 2020 fixture on July 9 will not go ahead.

'The SFV condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine, which not only blatantly violates international law but also the universal values ​​of football, such as the promotion of friendly relations, propagated in the FIFA Statutes,' a Switzerland FA statement read on Monday.

'Our concern is for the affected people in Ukraine, especially the Ukrainian Football Association and all its members.

'The SFV supports the position of the federations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, who demand the exclusion of the Russian men's national team from the play-offs for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

'In solidarity with these associations, the SFV will not be playing any competitive or friendly matches against Russian national teams until further notice.

'If necessary, this non-negotiable position of the SFV also explicitly extends to the first game of its women's national team at the UEFA Women's EURO in England on July 9, 2022 against Russia.'

Switzerland's women's outfit are in Group C with Russia, Sweden and Holland at the European Championships this summer. Russia could be kicked out of the Women's European Championship, which is set to be held in England this summer, completely.

The news came after Kyiv survived another night under Russian attack with Putin's 'demoralised and exhausted' troops suffering 'heavy losses' trying and failing to break through defences in the city's outskirts, Ukraine's commander has said.

Colonel General Alexander Syrsky, who is in charge of defending the city, said on Monday morning that 'all attempts' to breach the city failed and that the situation is currently 'under control'. 'We showed that we can protect our home from uninvited guests,' he added.

Ukraine's defence ministry put the total number of Russian casualties at 5,300, though that number could not be independently verified. Russia's defence ministry has for the first time acknowledged suffering losses in the conflict, but has not said how many have died.

Attacks on Kyiv failed despite the city suffering heavy bombardment, with witnesses reporting the sound of 'carpet-bombing'. At 6am Monday, a curfew that had been in place since 3pm Saturday was lifted - allowing people out to buy food and breathe fresh air - but air raid sirens sounded shortly afterwards.

In the early hours, Russia invited all Ukrainian citizens to leave the city via a 'safe' highway - sparking fears that the bombardment could be about to dramatically step up. Moscow employed the same strategy in Syria while fighting alongside Assad's forces, usually before shelling and bombing cities with heavy casualties.

Though Russian advanced forces have been fighting in Kyiv's outskirts for several days, the bulk of Putin's assault force is still located around 20 miles away having been slowed up by determined resistance fighters - with satellite images revealing a huge column of vehicles headed for the city.

