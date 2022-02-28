ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks & Dunn Concerts Will Be 'Like The Wildest Honky Tonk' On 2022 Tour

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Brooks & Dunn just announced their upcoming REBOOT 2022 TOUR, and the iconic country duo is ready to have a good time. The nationwide trek kicks off in May in Evansville, Indiana, and will include some venues that the “ Boot Scootin’ Boogie ” artists haven’t played in a decade or two.

Hailed as the “best-selling duo of all time,” Brooks & Dunn will bring several other artists joining for various tour dates, including: Gabby Barrett , Jordan Davis , Riley Green , Walker Hayes , Jon Pardi and others.

"Last year we fired up the buses and 'let it roll’ again,” Kix Brooks said in a statement. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

"It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” Ronnie Dunn added. "Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later."

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 4) at 10 a.m. See tour dates below:

5/5/22 Evansville, IN - w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

5/6/22 Grand Rapids, MI - w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

5/12/22 Brandon, MS - w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

5/13/22 Huntsville, AL - w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

5/14/22 Knoxville, TN - w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

5/20/22 Wichita, KS - w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

5/21/22 Tulsa, OK - w/ Riley Green, Jackson Dean

5/22/22 Springfield, MO - w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

6/3/22 Estero, FL - w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

6/4/22 Jacksonville, FL - w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

6/9/22 Lafayette, LA - w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

6/10/22 Bossier City, LA - w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

6/11/22 San Antonio, TX - w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

6/16/22 Savannah, GA - w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

6/17/22 Greenville, SC - w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

6/18/22 Nashville, TN - w/ TBD, Tyler Braden*

6/23/22 Charleston, WV - w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

6/24/22 Toledo, OH - w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

6/25/22 Detroit, MI - w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

*On Sale date is March 18

