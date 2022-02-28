ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

3 people injured after a hit-and-run accident in Renton (Renton, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 2 days ago
On Saturday night, three people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Renton.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place just after midnight on Washington State Route 167 near 180th Street. The preliminary investigation showed that the victims’ vehicle was heading north when it went off the roadway after getting struck by another vehicle.

Due to the impact, the vehicle slammed into a tree and got engulfed in flames. The suspect continued traveling north after the collision. On arrival, medics took the 53-year-old driver along with the 53-year-old and 42-year-old passengers to the hospital with unspecified injuries. No other details are made available.

The crash remains under active review.

February 28, 2022

Source: KING 5

