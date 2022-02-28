68-year-old man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)

On Saturday evening, a 68-year-old man lost his life after being run over by a vehicle in a fast-food restaurant’s drive-through in Spanaway.

As per the initial information, officials quickly responded to the Jack in the Box at 20505 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway at about 6:30 p.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. The preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the back of the victim’s vehicle from behind in the drive-through.

The man reportedly came out of his vehicle to confront the suspect when the suspect ran him over, backed up and ran over the man again before leaving the scene. According to the eyewitnesses, the incident appeared to be intentional as the suspect drove over the victim multiple times. On arrival, emergency responders provided aid to the man, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officials mentioned that the charges could be more serious than a hit-and-run. Multiple agencies responded to the scene to investigate. The incident is considered to be a homicide and not an accident. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under active review.

February 28, 2022

Source: KING 5