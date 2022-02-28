Camila Cabello Teases New 'Bam Bam' Collaboration With Ed Sheeran

Photo: Getty Images

New music from Camila Cabello is officially on the way.

On Sunday (February 27), the "Havana" singer shared a sneak peek at her new single "Bam Bam," a collaboration with Ed Sheeran . In a video posted to her official TikTok account , Cabello shared a verse from the upcoming track, set to drop Friday (March 4).

"You said you hated the ocean but you're surfin' now," she sings as an acoustic guitar strums along. "I said I'd love you for life but I just sold our house. We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown ups now. Couldn't ever imagine even having doubts, but not everything works out."

Check out the first look at "Bam Bam" below.

This isn't the first time she has teamed up with Sheeran. The two previously worked together in 2019 on "South of the Border," also featuring Cardi B .

Cabello first teased the new collab with "one of [her] favorite people and artists ever" last week, sharing grungy artwork featuring the singer with smeared makeup sitting on a curb.

Fans have been expecting new music since the "Don't Go Yet" singer shared a look behind the scenes at what appears to be a new music video. Writing "Aaand action" to caption the clip, Cabello zoomed in on her glittery makeup look with tears streaked down her face.