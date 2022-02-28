ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nida Patcharaweeraphong dead at 37 – Thai actress dies after falling from speedboat on restaurant trip with pals

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THAI actress Nida Patcharaweeraphong has died aged 37 after falling from a speedboat during a restaurant trip with pals.

Nida was heading towards a restaurant with friends when she fell into Chao Phraya river in Bangkok on February 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjiVP_0eRHqGkz00
Nida Patcharaweeraphong died after falling into the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok on Thursday Credit: ViralPress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XdcX_0eRHqGkz00
Thai rescue crews scoured the waters of Chao Phraya river for hours searching for Nida Credit: ViralPress

She was reportedly seated on the back end of the boat but how she fell remains unclear.

The speedboat searched for Nida for 20 minutes after her pals noticed she was missing but later decided to call local authorities, who sent a team of 30 divers to search the area.

Nida's brother Dais Dejjab joined the search and rescue mission and reportedly spotted "something floating" in the water, which was later identified to be the Thai actress.

He said: "The pain everyone in the family is going through is unbearable. We loved our sister so much and she brought us so much happiness.

"I would like to thank everyone for their efforts. I came to take her back home now."

Nida's distraught mother Panida Siriyuthyothin said her daughter was a good swimmer and couldn't believe what had happened.

She said: "Before that night she went missing I suddenly thought about her. I wanted to call her. When I heard the news, I could not believe it. I still hoped it wasn't her."

Doctors who performed an autopsy on Nida confirmed she died from drowning and found a deep gash on her left leg which may have been caused by the boat's propeller.

Senior police chief at Nonthaburi station Major General Paisarn Wongwatcharamongkol said the owner of the speedboat could face charges for allegedly operating the vessel with an expired license.

He told local reporters: "We found that the speed boat had an expired license and the person who was driving it at the time Nida fell also had no license to drive.

"The two may face charges for causing death due to negligence but no formal charges have been filed."

The speedboat's owners Tanupat Lerttaweewit and the driver, who has been identified as "Bert", have been taken in for questioning by police.

Nida's body was returned to her family and funeral arrangements are reportedly underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjiOX_0eRHqGkz00
Nida's brother joined the search and rescue mission and found her lifeless body floating in the river Credit: ViralPress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtNMa_0eRHqGkz00
Police have taken the speedboat owner and driver in for questioning Credit: ViralPress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5Smx_0eRHqGkz00
Nida had been travelling with pals to a restaurant when the tragedy happened Credit: ViralPress

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m worried my baby will be bullied because I didn’t think her name through – and the alternative I have is even worse

A mother-to-be has expressed her concern that her baby is going to be bullied when she's older because her name sounds like a "lame superhero." The pregnant woman, believed to be from the UK, took to Reddit and explained: "Prior to meeting my husband, I had a couple names I really liked but combining it with his last name makes them all sound dumb."
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedboat#Drowning#Pals#Rescue Team#Thai
The US Sun

Who was John Stahl and what was his cause of death?

THE ENTERTAINMENT world suffered a tragic loss with the announcement of John Stahl's death. John achieved fame and public recognition for his roles across multiple television shows, he was 68 at the time of his passing. Who was John Stahl?. John Stahl was a Scottish actor from the Clackmannanshire area...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSFA

11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus

(KKCO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Colorado student died Thursday morning after she tripped and fell under the wheels of a moving school bus, police said. According to the Town of Parachute Police Department, the girl tripped as she was running to catch her school bus. When she fell, the bus ran over her.
The Independent

Pensioner killed after being blown off feet as helicopter landed at hospital

An 87-year-old woman has died after being blown over as a helicopter landed at a hospital.Another woman, aged in her 80s, is in hospital with a broken pelvis after her car door was blown shut in the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police said.The force said a coastguard helicopter carrying a casualty from an earlier separate incident on Friday was landing at the helipad at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, at around 11.20am.Police said it is believed the “down draft” caused the 87-year-old, from the Plymouth area, to be blown over as she walked on a nearby footpath. It also blew the door...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Miss Alabama Dies at 27 After ‘Accidental’ Fall From Third-Floor Condo

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel has died at the age of 27 after suffering brain injuries from an accidental fall from a third-floor window, the Miami Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast in a statement. Miami police responded to a call about a potential attempted suicide just after midnight on Feb. 11. They found an injured Bethel and transported her to a local hospital. Her family said she had been in a coma for more than a week, but provided no details about the Feb. 10 accident that left her critically injured. Aside from her turn in the 2021 pageant, Bethel was a political commentator for Right Side Broadcasting Network and has worked with other conservative groups such as Project Veritas and Students for Life. She left behind a 5-year-old daughter, according to the Daily Mail.
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
338K+
Followers
10K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy