Google disables key Maps feature to stop Russian army from tracking Ukrainians

By Sean Keach
 5 days ago
GOOGLE has disabled key Google Maps features to help protect Ukrainians.

Live information on how busy places in Ukraine are or local traffic conditions will no longer been shown.

Google Maps allows its traffic overlay to show where people are moving Credit: Google / The Sun
The traffic overlay for Ukraine has been turned off globally Credit: Google / The Sun

This change is global, so no one around the world will be able to view traffic data inside Ukraine.

It makes it harder for anyone trying to track the movements of troops and civilians inside the war-torn nation.

Google Maps uses the giant network of smartphones to provide real-time information for users.

For instance, road users can help Google work out where heavy traffic is.

And this can give information to users for re-routing their journeys.

Similarly, Google will often detail how busy an establishment or road network is.

In the early days of the invasion, The Washington Post revealed how researchers were using this data to track movements.

Road blockages and delays signalled exoduses of people, and potential troop movements.

But some fear Google Maps could be used to Russia's advantage, giving details on how busy certain areas are.

Google told Reuters that it had consulted with sources, including "regional authorities", before making the decision.

Ukraine has mounted a fierce resistance to the invading Russians.

The capital city Kyiv is still holding out despite attempts by heavy Russian forces to break through.

Internet users have been urged not to reveal Ukrainian troop movements on social media.

And a number of tech companies have cracked down on Russia in recent days.

Facebook, Google and Twitter have all limited ads in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

YouTube is now blocking Russian state media from running ads on the site.

And Google also announced that it would "pause" Google Ad Services for the Russian state media.

Facebook parent company Meta recently revealed that it had uncovered a network of hackers targeting Ukrainians.

And it had shut down dozens of fake Facebook accounts created as part of the Russian campaign.

Further technological sanctions could be rolled out as part of wider economic sanctions currently targeting Russia.

