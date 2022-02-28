ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tory peer Lord Moylan demands police 'butt out' of 'farcical' Partygate investigation saying Boris Johnson is being unfairly targeted for Covid rules 'punishment' usually reserved for 'egregious acid house parties' - as PM awaits his fate

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A Boris loyalist Tory peer has launched an attack on police for investigating the Prime Minister over Partygate, saying officers should 'butt out'.

Lord Daniel Moylan, who was an adviser to Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, accused Scotland Yard of treating the PM like the hosts of 'egregious acid house parties'.

Senior politicians are awaiting the results of the Metropolitan Police probe, with Mr Johnson facing the possibility of becoming the first serving leader to face criminal action for breaking the law.

He complied with a request to return a questionnaire to officers investigating a string of events in Downing Street amid claims that they were parties that broke lockdown rules.

Mr Johnson is expected to argue that he believed all the functions he attended were essential for work, but Downing Street has insisted the document will not be made public.

Lord Moylan reacted to claims that the police sent similar questionnaires to people on no10 about events they did not attend, telling the Telegraph: 'Time for the police to butt out of this farcical investigation.'

'My view has always been that during the pandemic the role of the police and the role police gave themselves was to seek compliance with the regulations through a gentle word of encouragement and admonition.

'Only in the case of recidivist and egregious acid house parties did police start to use enforcement powers. I don't know of any other case where they have started an investigation to require retrospective compliance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqJvn_0eRHpVmr00
Lord Daniel Moylan, who was an adviser to Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, accused Scotland Yard of treating the PM like the hosts of ''egregious acid house parties'.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5gVt_0eRHpVmr00
Senior politicians are awaiting the results of the Metropolitan Police probe, with Mr Johnson facing the possibility of becoming the first serving leader to face criminal action for breaking the law.

'I was astonished when police said they were going to seek to do it. They are not seeking compliance. They are seeking punishment.

'That wasn't their purpose in enforcing Covid regulations.'

Officers involved with Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall, sent formal questionnaires to approximately 50 people as they lookinto the details of alleged Covid rule-breaking.

Cabinet Office official Sue Gray carried out a probe into claims of lockdown breaches at the top of Government but has only published an interim report while she waits for the police investigation to be completed.

Out of 16 events Ms Gray reviewed, police are investigating 12 of them, including as many as six that the Prime Minister is reported to have attended.

Mr Johnson is believed to have attended as many as six of the parties being investigating by the Metropolitan Police.

The remarks by Lord Moylan are his latest controversial remarks in recent weeks.

A fortnight ago he provoked anger in Yorkshire when he said he was worried he would find 'leftist whingers begging for handouts' during a visit to the county, during a Twitter tirade against the Yorkshire Post.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak joined forces to slap down Sajid Javid's demand for DoH to get another £5BILLION for free Covid tests for the vulnerable - as PM slams 'vast' costs

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak put their personal rivalry to one side today as they slapped down demands from Sajid Javid for an extra £5billion to fund Covid testing. The Health Secretary and Chancellor almost delayed the Prime Minister's announcement on ending Covid restrictions after their clash apparently delayed a Cabinet meeting this morning.
WORLD
BBC

Boris Johnson returns lockdown party questionnaire to police

Boris Johnson has returned his questionnaire about allegations of Downing Street lockdown breaches to the police, the BBC has been told. The PM was one of more than 50 people to be sent the document by the Metropolitan Police, which is looking at potential Covid rule-breaking. Mr Johnson had until...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid rules explained as Boris Johnson set to abandon restrictions despite warnings

Boris Johnson is set to announce a “living with Covid” plan which will see rules such as self-isolation scrapped despite warnings from experts.Downing Street said the prime minister intends to revoke all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.The legal duty to self-isolate for those who test positive for coronavirus and their close contacts will be one of the measures lifted by the end of next week.There are also reports the provision of free lateral flow and PCR tests could end, but this has not yet been confirmed.Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Covid: Living with Covid plan will restore freedom, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is due to set out his plans to scrap all remaining Covid legal restrictions in England, including the requirement to isolate. The BBC understands cabinet ministers have agreed to the PM's "living with Covid plan" after a delayed meeting. There were reports of tensions between the Treasury and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acid House#Metropolitan Police#Uk#Scotland Yard#Time#Operation Hillman
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
19K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy