What happens to our thoughts when we die? A new study hints at the answer

By Ashley Bardhan
Inverse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Inverse Daily wanted to hear your thoughts on respectful tourism. Bob R. remembers being a tourist in pristine Antarctica, passing through on a ship with “no food, paper or anything that could blow overboard was permitted on deck.” To that point, Catherine G. recommends tourists “respect the place, leave...

studyfinds.org

What happens when you die? Groundbreaking study first to record brain activity during death

TARTU, Estonia — What really happens to you — particularly your brain — when you die? The notion of “your life flashing before your eyes” has been a cultural expression for over a century, depicted in countless movies, books, and other works of fiction. Now, groundbreaking new research by a team at the University of Tartu is providing the first ever record of brain activity during death.
TheDailyBeast

What Happens When Our Brain Lets Us Taste Words?

“And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light.” And there was the sound of running water, the feel of the breeze on Adam’s face, the smell of the flowers, and the taste of the apple in Eve’s mouth. Thus was the world born, and thus are we born into this world, from the moment our eyes open, dazzled by the light, our nostrils filled with the scent of our mother, the sweetness of milk on our tongue, the soothing sound of the maternal voice and the warm, comforting feel of skin on skin. The universe is brought into sharp reality as we begin to perceive our surroundings through our senses. And, indeed, we are reborn into this world with every waking moment, the transition between our dreams and the cold, hard world played out as we crack open our eyes, the morning sounds of the hum of traffic or birdsong drawing us down from our slumber, back to Earth with a bump.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Life may indeed flash before our eyes when we die, brain wave study suggests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - What happens in the brain when we die? Memorable moments in life may indeed flash before our eyes, the first-ever recording of a dying human brain suggests. "Life recall," or the process of reliving memories of one's life in a matter of seconds when experiencing a near-death experience or death itself, has puzzled neuroscientists for centuries.
The Guardian

What in the world is happening to our beloved Wordle?

It started as a token of love, then went viral, and now it’s making people angry. If you noticed that “token”, “viral” and “angry” are all five-letter words, then the chances are you’re a devotee of Wordle, the online word puzzle that has become an internet craze.
Space.com

What happens when someone dies in space? Space tourism brings new legal and moral issues

Commercial spaceflight companies such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are now offering exclusive opportunities for celebrities and civilians to travel to space. Commercial spaceflight companies such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are now offering exclusive opportunities for celebrities and civilians to travel to space. Traditionally, astronauts have been...
NBC News

Dogs grieve when a friend dies, study finds

Dogs may need a little help from their human friends to get over the death of another dog, according to a new study. A survey of dog owners in Italy reported that 86 percent of them saw negative changes in the behavior of a surviving dog after the death of a companion dog in the same household — among other things, the surviving dog typically sought more attention, ate less and played less for several months after the event.
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
IFLScience

We Now Know Which Season The Dinosaurs Died, Says New Study

There may come a time when humanity can celebrate, or mourn, World Asteroid Day, marking the exact anniversary of the impact that killed the non-avian dinosaurs and made space for us. We're not there yet, but we're identifying the time of year at which the impact occurred with ever-increasing precision – the asteroid struck during springtime, according to a new study.
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
New York Post

This is what happens if you die in space

If you have enough money, the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos want to take you on a trip to space. The prospect of space tourism is exciting but it’s also raising a lot of legal and moral questions about what happens when things go wrong. Richard Branson’s...
