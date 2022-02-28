What happens to our thoughts when we die? A new study hints at the answer

“And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light.” And there was the sound of running water, the feel of the breeze on Adam’s face, the smell of the flowers, and the taste of the apple in Eve’s mouth. Thus was the world born, and thus are we born into this world, from the moment our eyes open, dazzled by the light, our nostrils filled with the scent of our mother, the sweetness of milk on our tongue, the soothing sound of the maternal voice and the warm, comforting feel of skin on skin. The universe is brought into sharp reality as we begin to perceive our surroundings through our senses. And, indeed, we are reborn into this world with every waking moment, the transition between our dreams and the cold, hard world played out as we crack open our eyes, the morning sounds of the hum of traffic or birdsong drawing us down from our slumber, back to Earth with a bump.

MILK ・ 13 DAYS AGO