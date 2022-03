These seven shows and installations offer a breath of fresh air in the Austin arts scene this March. Craving a soupçon of something ornate? Rendezvous at the “Fantastically French!” exhibit at the Blanton, which has 16th to 18th century prints on display. The Carver Museum presents the first-ever career retrospective of legendary photographer, humanitarian, and educator Jamel Shabazz. The Ransom Center examines James Joyce’s legendary tome, Ulysses, a landmark work of literary modernism, and the unacknowledged role women played in creating this masterpiece. And check out an artist’s take on life during COVID-19 through vibrant and cheeky monoprints at Flatbed Press. The Austin art scene is flourishing and there is so much to savor.

