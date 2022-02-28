ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saka will not discuss new Arsenal contract amid Liverpool and Man City transfer links as he focuses on top four race

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
 5 days ago

BUKAYO SAKA will not discuss a new Arsenal contract until the summer at the earliest, according to reports.

The Gunners academy graduate is enjoying another impressive season in North London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5CZI_0eRHnoFg00
Bukayo Saka is focused on Arsenal's top four chase Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

He last penned a deal in 2020, tying him to the Emirates until 2024.

Arsenal will be eager to agree another extension with their brightest talent, particularly with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool interested in acquiring his services.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, they will be made to wait.

The Italian reports that Saka just wants to focus on his side's top four battle, rather than opening himself up to other distractions.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently sixth in the Premier League table, although have three games in hand on both Manchester United and West Ham.

Romano does add that Saka is 'in love' with Arsenal, in a promising sign to Gunners supporters.

And he goes on to say that talks could open in the summer.

Saka has made 29 appearances for the Gunners this term, scoring eight goals and laying on four assists.

He has also won 14 England caps, scoring goals for his country against Austria and San Marino, as well as on two occasions against Andorra.

Should Arsenal fail to agree terms with Saka, former Gunner Paul Merson believes that he should be sold.

Of Saka and his pal Emile Smith Rowe, Merse told the Star: "They are top drawer and they are going to be vital to Arsenal finishing in the top four this season. But I think Arsenal should get them tied down now.

"They should be talking now about five year contracts. Get them signed, and if they don’t want to sign, then sell them in the summer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cy4yl_0eRHnoFg00
Merse is keen for Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to pen new contracts Credit: EPA

