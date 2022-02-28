CRM Watchlist 2022: And the winners are...

CrowdStrike is a leader in cybersecurity and has experienced explosive revenue growth since going public. CrowdStrike (CRWD) belongs on the watchlist of growth investors, but I wouldn't be buying at current prices. The company is growing revenues at a rapid pace, but with interest rate hikes expected in 2022, I would wait to buy shares as the selloff could continue. The company has impressive revenue growth which hasn't made its way to the bottom line yet but should as the company grows towards maturity. Investors should keep an eye on ballooning operating and stock-based expenses. Bullish investors should be patient and wait for a price where the risk/reward is skewed to the upside.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO