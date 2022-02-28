ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

CRM Watchlist 2022: And the winners are...

By Paul Greenberg
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one is different. Not only is it the penultimate CRM Watchlist – the 19th – but the winners were actually announced on a CRM Playaz Awards Show on Thursday, February 24, taking the suspense out of the blog post. If you want to watch the show, here it is on...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down 26% to 66% From Their Highs That Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Both of these stocks have had their valuations drop like rocks, giving them appealing prices today. Upstart continued to grow while mitigating its business risks. The Trade Desk is expanding its dominance, yet its full potential is largely untapped. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchlist#Crm#Sap#Linkedin
Seeking Alpha

Weber Reported Strong Quarterly Momentum And Appears Undervalued

Weber presents itself as the leading outdoor cooking company in the global outdoor cooking market. Weber Inc. (WEBR) reported strong momentum in the last quarterly report. Management announced specific actions to modify its manufacturing and transportation operations to fight incoming inflation. In my view, if Weber opens new hubs like the new manufacturing facility in Europe, and acquires more competitors, I would expect sales to trend north. Under my best-case scenario, I believe that the company could reach a target price of $30. I obviously see some risks, but in my view, the upside potential appears more significant than the downside risk.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

How to be a successful developer: These 5 habits will help your hiring prospects

Carving out a successful career as a software developer is about more than the ability to code. Programming is a multifaceted profession that requires an equally varied set of skills, habits and attributes which, if properly cultivated, can set you up for better job prospects and more rewarding work. The...
JOBS
Motley Fool

Investors: Here's How to Outperform Warren Buffett

Buffett's particular investing record is hard for anyone to match. Most of us have an advantage or two over him, though. There are several strategies you might employ to try to beat Buffett. You've probably heard of Warren Buffett, but you may not appreciate just how impressive an investing record...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Oracle
Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Airbnb lets consumers freely move about the world. Zscaler is poised to benefit from increased demand for cybersecurity. UiPath uses software to learn and automate office work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
ZDNet

Your ultimate guide to preparing for a tech job interview

Tech interviews can intimidate even seasoned interviewees. Many companies take candidates through multiple rounds of interviews, each with its own focus. How should you prepare before the interview? And what do tech companies look for during the interview process?. Our guide walks through how to prepare for tech job interviews....
JOBS
Entrepreneur

Digitization, Buyout to Aid Salesforce (CRM) in Q4 Earnings

Salesforce CRM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 1. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect the benefits from the robust demand environment as organizations are undergoing a major digital transformation. The increased adoption of cloud-based solutions amid business disruptions caused by the pandemic...
MARKETS
ZDNet

Zabbix vulnerabilities added to CISA catalog

Two Zabbix vulnerabilities have been added to the US Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency's catalog of known exploited vulnerabilities. Federal civilian agencies have until March 8 to patch CVE-2022-23131 and CVE-2022-23134 -- a Zabbix Frontend authentication bypass vulnerability and a Zabbix Frontend improper access control vulnerability. Zabbix is a popular open-source monitoring platform.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

CrowdStrike: Keep This Cybersecurity Leader On Your Watchlist

CrowdStrike is a leader in cybersecurity and has experienced explosive revenue growth since going public. CrowdStrike (CRWD) belongs on the watchlist of growth investors, but I wouldn't be buying at current prices. The company is growing revenues at a rapid pace, but with interest rate hikes expected in 2022, I would wait to buy shares as the selloff could continue. The company has impressive revenue growth which hasn't made its way to the bottom line yet but should as the company grows towards maturity. Investors should keep an eye on ballooning operating and stock-based expenses. Bullish investors should be patient and wait for a price where the risk/reward is skewed to the upside.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Accurate data on vast U.S. private economy now available

Middle-market companies -- the 99% of businesses making up 50% of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) that rank somewhere between small mom-and-pops and humongous transnationals -- can be difficult to engage as a market and often are overlooked and underserved by IT service providers as a result. Many small...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Allbirds: After Steep Decline, Worth Putting On The Watchlist

Shares of Allbirds have crashed more than 50% year to date, primarily due to investors exiting growth stocks and fleeing toward safety plays. 2020 and 2021 were really hot years for IPOs. Virtually every new issuance was met with resounding approval, and shares quickly shot up to unreasonable levels. But when the tech crunch started happening in November, plus the recent scares of interest rate rises alongside the Russia/Ukraine geopolitical tension, investors fled out of growth stocks as quickly as they had flocked into them in years past.
STOCKS
ZDNet

Zuora CEO: M&A ‘top of mind’ as valuations come down

Subscription economy pioneer Zuora this afternoon reported fiscal Q4 revenue that slightly exceeded Wall Street's expectations, and profit that was in line, and an outlook for the current quarter that was roughly in line, and raised its year outlook. Separately, the company announced private equity firm Silver Lake agreed to...
STOCKS
ZDNet

Twitter shares Birdwatch fact-checked notes with more US users

In October 2020, Twitter launched Birdwatch, a crowdsourced fact-checking program that tapped a group of about 10,000 volunteers. The beta program had the volunteers write notes to provide context on existing tweets that had the potential to be misleading. They were also asked to rate those notes to improve the performance of their annotation efforts.
INTERNET
ZDNet

How Women Who Code is narrowing the developer gender gap

The tech industry as a whole has a gender problem, and the developer role is no exception: according to last year's FRG Technology Consulting Java and PHP Salary Survey, only one in every 10 developers is a woman. Another grim statistic is the number of women who have entered the...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
ZDNet

Why Israel's Ministry of Defense is moving to the public cloud

Israel is known globally as being one of the savviest, most conservative nations when it comes to security of all types -- especially cybersecurity involving the military and government. So when the office of the country's Ministry of Defense (MoD) revealed 10 months ago that the government is moving its data stores to the public cloud from extremely secure physical data centers and a connecting private cloud, some security experts shook their heads in disbelief. But others realized what was really happening.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy