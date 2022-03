"I don't really like looking back," Dame Helen Mirren tells EW over zoom on chilly winter afternoon. So ... what did we do? We spent the next half hour making her look back. "I never keep any programs. I have no posters of myself up in my house. I just about keep my original working script. And even that, I lose, or give away, or something. I'm not one for keeping mementos of anything, honestly," says the Oscar winner, who will accept the 2022 SAG Life Achievement Award during the Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony on Sunday.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO