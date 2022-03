A local student-led community action group is working to provide care packages to homeless people in Burke County. The Burke County chapter of the State of Youth is collecting supplies to put together the care packages that will be delivered to Burke County United Way and Burke United Christian Ministries, as well as local long-term care facilities and shelters. The care packages will include non-perishable and necessity items such as toothpaste, socks, crackers and other non-perishable snacks.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO