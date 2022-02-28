Looking for parades on Lundi Gras? Here’s the rundown!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Happy Lundi Gras! You know what that means, there are only two more days to catch beads, throws, and to celebrate carnival. Not to worry though, there are still lots of festivities happening today and tomorrow.

So, if you took the weekend off or if you’re looking to keep the party going, here is a list of parades happening on Lundi Gras 2022.



Proteus will roll in uptown starting at 5:15 P.M. followed by Orpheus at 6 o’clock.

For those of you in Houma, Cleopatra will kick off at 6:30 tonight.

Parade Schedule

Reminders for the routes:

Ladders, tents, and grills cannot be placed on the Neutral Ground and sidewalks until four hours before the parades.

Make sure you’re not blocking any intersections.

Ladders must be six feet from the curb and should not be tied together.

Enclosed tents are not allowed.

For carnival updates, you can text the word MARDI GRAS to 77295.

Happy Lundi Gras everyone.

