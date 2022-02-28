ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Looking for parades on Lundi Gras? Here’s the rundown!

By Peyton LoCicero Trist
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOJNB_0eRHlDiV00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Happy Lundi Gras! You know what that means, there are only two more days to catch beads, throws, and to celebrate carnival. Not to worry though, there are still lots of festivities happening today and tomorrow.

Watch: TikTok comic does a JAZZ SPLIT to win Greasing of the Poles

So, if you took the weekend off or if you’re looking to keep the party going, here is a list of parades happening on Lundi Gras 2022.


Proteus will roll in uptown starting at 5:15 P.M. followed by Orpheus at 6 o’clock.
For those of you in Houma, Cleopatra will kick off at 6:30 tonight.

Parade Schedule

Reminders for the routes:
Ladders, tents, and grills cannot be placed on the Neutral Ground and sidewalks until four hours before the parades.
Make sure you’re not blocking any intersections.
Ladders must be six feet from the curb and should not be tied together.
Enclosed tents are not allowed.

Mardi Gras 2022: Full Parade Schedule

For carnival updates, you can text the word MARDI GRAS to 77295.
Happy Lundi Gras everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#The Rundown#Tiktok#A Jazz Split#Poles#Proteus#Orpheus
WGNO

Gas prices continue to rise

Gas prices continue to rise in the New Orleans area and around the nation amid a decrease in the domestic gas supply and an increase in demand and in the wake of Russia's increase of Ukraine.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy