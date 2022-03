Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It is indeed a special day for Yeezy fans. Kanye “Ye” West’s newest GAP collaboration dropped today, and it’s full of ominous silhouettes that feel both somber and thrilling at the same time. While dark and intriguing, every piece, from hoodies and jackets to jeans and sweats, is totally on-brand for Ye. Like the clothing itself, the name of the collection is a little awkward: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, has...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO