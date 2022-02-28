Highly vaccinated Vermont schools can lift masking rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont schools with a student vaccination rate of 80% or higher can lift their masking requirements on Monday.

State officials made the announcement earlier this month that the state recommendations for universal masking in highly vaccinated schools would expire at the end of the month.

“Our schools have had an incredibly difficult year, and this is an important step to getting them back to normal,” Vermont Education Secretary Dan French said in a written statement at the time.

At least one school is not requiring masks for students or staff on Monday. Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington says it’s at a 90% vaccination rate.