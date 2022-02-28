ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Highly vaccinated Vermont schools can lift masking rules

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont schools with a student vaccination rate of 80% or higher can lift their masking requirements on Monday.

State officials made the announcement earlier this month that the state recommendations for universal masking in highly vaccinated schools would expire at the end of the month.

“Our schools have had an incredibly difficult year, and this is an important step to getting them back to normal,” Vermont Education Secretary Dan French said in a written statement at the time.

At least one school is not requiring masks for students or staff on Monday. Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington says it’s at a 90% vaccination rate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Effort to provide free dental care to veterans in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The state is partnering with dental clinics provide dental hygiene services to Maine veterans who are unable to afford them. The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Service said it’s working with eight clinics, including the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor, to provide the service. The Maine Veterans’ Dental Network, which the veterans bureau oversees, received a $35,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental to provide the care to veterans.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

788K+
Followers
399K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy