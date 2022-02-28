All of Rancho Cordova to get wired for 10-gig internet fiber network

Brightspeed, a broadband and telecommunications service provider, is establishing its headquarters in Charlotte, while also prepping for a multistate expansion. The company will lease more than 27,000 square feet in Vantage South End's east tower, which is expected to deliver in May. Vantage South End is a 635,000-square-foot development by The Spectrum Cos. with two, 11-story towers. The west tower delivered in 2021, housing LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), Grant Thornton and GCG Wealth Management, among others.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO